Luke Bryan Says Tennessee's New AI Law Will "Protect" Country Music For Years to Come

While science isn't inherently scary, the rise of artificial intelligence has had some alarming implications for artists. That's why Luke Bryan is praising Tennessee's new AI bill called the Ensuring Likeness, Voice, and Image Security Act, also called the Elvis Act.

"What an amazing precedent to set for the state of Tennessee," Bryan told the crowd. "The leaders of this are showing artists who are moving here following their dreams that our state protects what we work so hard for, and I personally want to thank all of our legislators and people who made this bill happen."

The Act is a replacement for the Personal Rights Protection Act of 1984. Ironically, Elvis Presley played a pivotal role in that bill. The 1984 Act passed as a way to protect his image after his death. The ELVIS Act will prevent the unauthorized use of an artist's likeness or voice, meaning they can't be used in AI productions without permission from the artist. Deepfakes have become an issue in the industry with Taylor Swift particularly targeted.

Luke Bryan Praises AI Law

"It's hard to wrap your head around what is going on with AI, but I know the ELVIS Act will help protect our voices," Bryan said. The ELVIS Act will prevent the rise of deep fake songs in Music City. While I certainly wish Johnny Cash or Merle Haggard was still around, I wouldn't want a knock-off imitation of their voices.

"From Beale Street to Broadway, to Bristol and beyond, Tennessee is known for our rich artistic heritage that tells the story of our great state," Governor Bill Lee said during the press conference. "As the technology landscape evolves with artificial intelligence, I thank the General Assembly for its partnership in creating legal protection for our best-in-class artists and songwriters."

The act should prevent others from using an artist's voice without permission in Tennessee. Other states have AI protections, but it generally varies from state to state. With Nashville being prime for artists, it makes sense that the state would want to protect what they've built. That means protecting artists' rights first and foremost.

In an interview with Daily Mail, law professor Joseph Fishman summed the law up, saying, "If I'm using a fake version of Drake's voice or if Taylor Swift's voice or of anybody else's voice, not to sell a product, but as a fake song this bill would target that in a way that other states don't already."