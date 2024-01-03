Kelly Clarkson opened up about her weight loss for People's Jan. 2024 cover story on the talk show host and music superstar.

Clarkson spoke candidly about the lifestyle changes she's implemented since she relocated las year from Los Angeles to New York City.

"Walking in the city is quite the workout," Clarkson shared. "And I'm really into infrared saunas right now. And I just got a cold plunge because everybody wore me down."

Living in the Big Apple has also changed how Clarkson spends day with her two kids: 9-year-old River Rose and 7-year-old Remy.

"We go walk the dogs a few times at the park," the singer and talk show host shared. "We'll go for ice cream because my daughter will wear me down. We'll go make slime and we go to the museum."

As for her diet, Clarkson's taking doctor's orders more seriously.

"I eat a healthy mix," she explained. "I dropped weight because I've been listening to my doctor — a couple years I didn't. And 90 percent of the time I'm really good at it because a protein diet is good for me anyway. I'm a Texas girl, so I like meat— sorry, vegetarians in the world!"

These life changes have made the most recent season of "The Kelly Clarkson Show" way more enjoyable.

"I was going through a really rough few years, and even in the first season it was rough behind closed doors," she added. "Just to be able to come into season 5 feeling good and knowing my kids feel good—and the dust has settled. Season 5 is my first season to actually enjoy every minute of it."