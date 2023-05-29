Never one to take herself too seriously, Kelly Clarkson recently shared another compilation of her cooking fails from The Kelly Clarkson Show.

For the second year in a row, iron chefs offered helping hands for Clarkson's self-professed lack of culinary skills. This time around, the focus was on grilling and other popular ways to prepare summertime meals.

We first see Clarkson grilling burgers in a segment that's more funny for her over-the-top reactions than the mess she causes. Then she makes what she deems "dirty floor corn" after tossing a cob she didn't think she needed anymore over her shoulder and onto the studio floor. From there, she almost chokes over eating what a guest describes as "bottom-feeding strange things" and acts the class clown while preparing dessert and a beverage.

Overall, it's less about Clarkson being a novice chef at best and more about how much fun she has with what others might treat as serious segments.

In other Kelly Clarkson Show news, the award-winning series will soon permanently relocate from the Universal lot in Los Angeles to iconic NBC Studios at 30 Rockefeller Plaza in New York City. That's the same studio where hosts like Jimmy Fallon, Conan O'Brien and David Letterman have captivated audiences. And to top it all off, a state-of-the-art studio, technical facility and support space will be built just for Clarkson's show.

The move follows two consecutive seasons of premiere weeks filmed in the Big Apple. It's also on the heels of New York's Film Tax Credit expansion, which offers sweet incentives for television productions relocating to the city. Plus, talk and variety shows can qualify for these perks after just two years of filming now, instead of the previous five-year requirement.

