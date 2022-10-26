See Inside Kelly Clarkson's Rustic $10.4 Million Montana Ranch

Singer-songwriter Kelly Clarkson previously purchased a massive $10.4 million ranch in Montana -- Warren Peak Ranch -- which she lived in with her family before her split from estranged husband, Brandon Blackstock.

The sprawling ranch has a rustic charm to it that can be seen from the one-room log cabin, where the entire family once hung out. The ranch includes massive horse runs, fire pits and plenty of land. It was meant to remind Clarkson, and at the time Blackstock, of their youth, growing up in Texas and their love of "wide open spaces," according to People.

Clarkson and Blackstock ended up divorcing over "irreconcilable differences," but Blackstock continued living on the ranch. In 2021, a Montana judge initially ruled that Clarkson was the sole titleholder, which meant Clarkson could claim the ranch as her own, given that during her marriage to Blackstock, she purchased the home on her own, not as a joint venture.

Early in January 2022, Blackstock was established to have a 5.12% ownership interest in the ranch, though Clarkson maintains ownership. With the legal battle decided, Blackstock was ordered to pay property fees of about $81,000 a month, including maintenance costs. Clarkson had planned to sell the ranch to avoid paying the monthly fees.

Since the legal matter has been taken care of, all is well in Clarkson's world, and she's free to use the ranch as she sees fit. And it's a dreamy place, especially if you love hanging out in the country. She's shared extensive looks at both the ranch and the cabin on the property. Take a look at the ranch, and see if you could imagine yourself there, too.

Log Cabin Front Door

Kelly's log cabin is decorated with a fun wreath, but the wooden door is the real shining star here.

Cabin Main Living Space

Clarkson and her family spent a lot of time in the log cabin, which features a wide-open living space for everyone to get together.

Cabin Sleeping Area

Clarkson and her ex-husband shared the main bed, while the additional cot (to the left) was, at the time, perfect for her kids to hop in and take a snooze.

Cabin Stove

The cozy wood-burning stove in the cabin adds some traditional charm to the living space, along with some much-needed warmth.

Horse Run Area

The Montana ranch has plenty of space for horses to roam and a stunningly picturesque view.

Running Stream

Clarkson has stated she loves listening to the sounds of nature, which she can do by this stream.

