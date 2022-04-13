Blake Shelton Performs 'Come Back As A Country Boy' On 'The Kelly Clarkson Show'

Saying I'm obsessed with Kelly Clarkson and Blake Shelton's friendship is an understatement. I love how the two always bicker at each other, but at the end of the day, you know the two have so much love for one another. It's truly an adorable special bond. So much so that the country singer decided to join Clarkson on The Kelly Clarkson Show to perform his latest single!

When introducing The Voice coach, the talk show host joked, "Sure, my next guest has dissed me in public and stoked some serious bickering, but I know deep, deep, deep, deep, deep, deep down he adores me. Just gotta dig for it." The camera quickly penned on Shelton and his band, as he delivered a fiery rendition of his song, "Come Back As A Country Boy."

Read More: Blake Shelton and Gwen Stefani Perform Surprise Duet at Boots In The Park

Advertisement

The hit song is the latest release from Shelton's new album, Body Language (Deluxe Version.) The track was written by Josh Thompson, Jordan Schmidt, and Michael Hardy. About the song, Shelton stated, "I think this song is an anthem for everyday hardworking country people out there. We have so much pride in who we are and what we do that, if we ever died and got the chance to live life over again, we probably wouldn't do it if we couldn't be country."

"Come Back As A Country Boy" Lyrics

When I die, I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

My back is always breakin', my dogs are always barkin'

My money has trouble makin', and my truck has trouble startin'

I'm up before the sun, either haulin' hay or huntin'

My work ain't ever done but son, I wouldn't trade it for nothin'

So when I die, I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy is all that I know how to be

Advertisement

Yeah, if y'all ain't in my drawl, and a fish ain't on my wall

And the whiskey don't burn goin' down

My feet ain't in a holler, and blue ain't on my collar

Leave my Hank-crankin', beer-drinkin' ass in the ground

Yeah, when I die, I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

When I die, I wanna come back as a country boy

Live on this land, like my old man did before me

I don't wanna be born into money

Where the boots don't ever get muddy

'Cause a country boy's all that I know how to be

When I die, I wanna come back as a country boy

No, there ain't no better life if you ask me

If my neck don't come out red, then Lord, just keep me dead

'Cause a country boy is all that I know how to be

Yeah, a country boy is all that I know how to be

Advertisement

Related Videos