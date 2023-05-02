Kelly Clarkson Has a Laugh About Pop Star's Viral Misheard 'Mine' Lyrics: 'I Died'

Kelly Clarkson will release Chemistry, her first studio album in nearly six years, this summer, and the singer has already shared two tracks -- "Mine" and "Me" -- from the album. She recently performed "Mine" on an episode of The Kelly Clarkson Show, and the performance resulted in a hilarious misunderstanding by Australian pop singer Troye Sivan.

In the bridge of the high-powered heartbreak song, Clarkson sings,"Your choice of art / Who the Hell do you think you are?" When Sivan saw a video of the performance, however, he heard the words "choice of art" as "Troye Sivan," and he instantly wondered why Clarkson included his name in her song. He then made a TikTok about the situation that went viral, in which he asks, "What did I do to upset Kelly Clarkson?"

Clarkson responded to the viral TikTok on her talk show The Kelly Clarkson Show, saying that she found the misunderstanding to be hilarious.

"Apparently Australian singer Troye Sivan thought I was calling him out in my song, 'Mine,'" she said. "I died when I saw this. I laughed so hard. Somebody sent it me, and I had just woken up. I laughed so hard alone in my house. Belly laughed."

After showing the clip of the TikTok, Clarkson then invited Sivan onto the show virtually to chat about the humorous mishap.

"I'm sorry to be meeting this way with, like, a fight because I love you so much," Sivan told Clarkson.

He continued, saying that a friend sent a video of the performance to him and asked, "What did you do? How did you upset Kelly Clarkson?"

"I watched it, and I immediately had the same reaction, like, belly laughing because it's so scary," he says. "You're so sincere when you sing it as well that I was like, 'Oh my God, what did I do?'"

Chemistry will be released on June 23.