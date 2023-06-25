Kelly Clarkson Karaokes 'Since U Been Gone' With Shocked Fans

In the ultimate display of Kellyoke prowess, Kelly Clarkson sang with a few lucky fans at a release party for her new album Chemistry (out June 23 via Atlantic Records).

Per Billboard, this all took place on Thursday (June 22) at Sid Gold's Request Room in New York City. Clarkson was not scheduled to attend the event, but she found time in her busy album promotion schedule to spend more than an hour there. So, a few lucky ClarkStans received the surprise of a lifetime, with a few getting to sing with Clarkson while she joined in on the karaoke fun.

A clip shared on Instagram by Clarkson shows her collaborate with two fans on her 2004 hit "Since U Been Gone." The man in the co-ed duo steals the show while coming across as a born performer and karaoke superstar.

A second clip making the rounds online and posted by the venue shows Clarkson, a duet partner from the crowd and a keyboardist lead a choir of super fans through early Clarkson hit "A Moment Like This."

For the most part, promotion of Chemistry has been way less light-hearted than Kellyoke night. During a lengthy interview with Apple Music's Zane Lowe, Clarkson explained that the album is themed around her divorce from ex-husband Brandon Blackstock and the give-and-take that comes with all sorts of relationships.

Lowe's openness about mental health with his guests earned him praise from the New York Times as "pop's unofficial therapist." Not that Clarkson's held back before now about such issues while promoting Chemistry.

"I don't know how people get through anything like that because I'm not going to say I did it gracefully," Clarkson said of her divorce. "Behind closed doors by myself, it was not. Just to be brutally honest, I did not handle it well."