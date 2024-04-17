Kelly Clarkson Details Scary Pregnancy Experience As Singer Condemns Arizona's Abortion Law

Kelly Clarkson is opening up about a time when she was at her most vulnerable. The singer shared a scary pregnancy experience while condemning Arizona's abortion law. The state has banned abortions in almost all instances.

"I have been pregnant twice, hospitalized both times," Clarkson said via The New York Post. She said she was so sick that she thought she was dying. "I mean, literally, I asked God — this is a real thing — to just take me and my son, in the hospital the second time because I was like — it's the worst thing."

The moment proved emotional for the singer as tears welled. The TV host told producers to cut the moment when it later appeared on social media, giving them a gesture off-screen.

"I didn't know I'd get emotional, sorry," she said. Clarkson met with former Secretary of State Hilary Clinton to talk about abortion as well as politics. We'll save you too much on the latter as we know things get very political this year. But Clinton did praise Clarkson for having the platform.

"It's OK, because you're speaking for so many," Clinton said. "You're speaking for literally millions of women in our country and around the world."

Clarkson ultimately condemned Arizona's abortion laws. She explained that it took away a woman's right to choose. "It was my decision [to deliver kids], and I'm so glad I did it. I mean, I love my babies," she continued. "You don't realize how hard it is. The fact that you would take that [decision to choose] away from someone — that can literally kill them. The fact if they're raped ... by their family member ... and they have to — like that, it's just like insane to me."

Kelly Clarkson Says Americans Feel Powerless

Ultimately, Clarkson also voiced what many people are feeling these days — exhausted and powerless.

"I have so many different random types of people in my life that have so many different ways of thinking, about politics, faith, everything. And all of it is fine, but it's one of those things, what I'm hearing from everyone, is that they're just exhausted and they feel powerless, and even if I do vote, what does it matter?" Clarkson said.

On social media, several of Clarkson's fans praised the singer for speaking her mind. One wrote, "Kelly Clarkson is a Texas woman. Grew up in a very rural red part of Texas. I appreciate Kelly speaking up on behalf of Texas women on her usually apolitical show. God bless you"

Another wrote, "Kelly Clarkson, a celebrity from Texas with a lot to lose by speaking up, openly discussing the importance of abortion rights and voting on her #1 daytime talk show is the reason why she is THE American Idol."