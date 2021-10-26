Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton Team Up For Holiday Duet 'Glow'

It's beginning to look a lot like Christmas, yes indeed. Pop icon Kelly Clarkson and Chris Stapleton have officially teamed up for a brand new Christmas song, "Glow." The duet showcases both vocalists as they complement each other's harmonies accompanied by beautiful lyrics.

The artists can be heard singing, "Nothing has changed, I still wish you could be / Wrapped up in my arms, spending Christmas with me / When it gets cold is when I notice the most / With all the lights on the trees, even Christmas can't compete with your glow."

Speaking on The Bobby Bones Show, Clarkson stated that she was initially worried Stapelton would say "no" to dueting with her for the holiday album. She stated, "I just feel like everybody asks him to sing, and I get really nervous asking because I've been turned down a lot with singing with people. So, I got really nervous, but I was so excited he said yes, and like I said, he turned the music around so quickly, and his voice is just magical."

The "Because of You" singer continued, saying that she was a fan of Stapleton long before "Tennessee Whiskey" came out, which made the duet even more special. She noted, "There are a few artists that really move me and make me want to be a better singer and make me want to do better and inspire me creatively. He has been [that] since before everyone knew him. When we were both at some event, I think he was playing with the SteelDrivers, and I was like, 'Who the hell is this?' Since that moment, I remember sitting at the Grand Ole Opry in my seat and going, 'Oh my God, this guy is like one of the most talented singers I've ever heard.'"

"Glow" is part of Clarkson's new Christmas album, When Christmas Comes Around...which features 15 tracks of original and festive classics! Other collaborations on the album include Brett Eldredge for "Under the Mistletoe," and fellow The Voice coach Ariana Grande for "Santa, Can't You Hear Me."

'When Christmas Comes Around...' Tracklist:

'Merry Christmas Baby'

'It's Beginning To Look A lot Like Christmas'

'Christmas Isn't Cancelled (Just You)'

'Merry Christmas (To The One I Used To Know)'

'Rockin' Around The Christmas Tree'

'Glow' (feat. Chris Stapleton)

'Santa Baby'

'Santa, Can't You Hear Me (feat. Ariana Grande)'

'Last Christmas'

'Jingle Bell Rock'

'Blessed'

'Christmas Come Early'

Bonus tracks:

'Under The Mistletoe' (feat. Brett Eldredge)

'All I Want For Christmas Is You'

'Christmas Eve'

