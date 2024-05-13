Katy Perry's Cinderella Transformation On 'American Idol' Has Fans Losing Their Minds

During American Idol's Disney Night, contestants had to convince the judges — and the world — that they had the vocal chops to move on to the fabled Final Three. To kick the episode off, Katy Perry sang Randy Newman's iconic "You've Got a Friend in Me" jam from Toy Story with her fellow judges. While that was amazing enough, Perry saw fit to increase the Wow Factor by transforming into Cinderella right before our eyes.

Katy Perry transforming into Cinderella during ‘American Idol’. pic.twitter.com/D8F6ov6QGk — Buzzing Pop (@BuzzingPop) May 13, 2024

The choice was a fitting one, indeed. The clock struck midnight for Cinderella herself before the jig was up and the surrounding magic left the building. Similarly, it appears the clock will strike midnight for American Idol, too, as the enchanting Katy Perry closes in on her last appearance on the show.

That impending realization didn't stop fans from collectively losing it over Perry's transformation, though. "She looks like she came straight from a live-action Disney princess movie," one X (formerly known as Twitter) user said. Since Disney loves making unnecessary live-action movies lately, perhaps they should give Perry a ring! Might lead to a halfway-decent Cinderella movie!

"The show is nothing without her," another user soberly states. Harsh, but we all have our irreplaceable favorites.

'American Idol' Fans Celebrate Katy Perry's Cinderella Look Despite Perry's Upcoming Departure

Some users are positively in love with Perry's return to blonde. It's certainly a heck of a way to make a lasting impression on viewers considering the looming ticking clock.

It's simple, it's undeniable, it's plain to see. One of the things I love the most about social media is how effortlessly some users encapsulate the energy of a situation into one GIF.

Katy perry starting & finishing her idol run with 2 iconic disney princess ✨

Nobody does it like her The highest paid judge in history title is deserved pic.twitter.com/PiSwHpBNYA — Fadi (@TheWitnessedBoy) May 13, 2024

It's the end of an incredible era. We went from Snow White in 2018 to Cinderella in 2024. Snow White and the Seven Dwarfs was one of Disney's first-ever films. But Cinderella was the film that saved Disney from its financial struggles. It was the quintessential "Rags to Riches" underdog story that led to a Mouse House empire that's still going strong nearly 75 years later.

In a way, Katy Perry is American Idol's Cinderella with her endless charisma and suite of hilarious moments. Midnight might strike for American Idol when Perry leaves, but Katy Perry will remain a princess through and through.