It's the end of the road for Harrison Ford's iconic whip-wielding hero who took his final ride in the thrilling conclusion, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny. Even Tom Cruise was hyped to watch the final chapter. While it was emotional watching Indy don his signature fedora for the last time, it was also a goodbye to another character fans have grown to love across the franchise; Karen Allen's Marion Ravenwood.

Marion was introduced as a love interest in the first film, Raiders of the Lost Ark, later reprising her character in Kingdom of the Crystal Skull in 2008, where it was revealed she and Indiana Jones shared a son. It only makes sense that Indy's main leading lady would reprise her character one final time, but it wasn't very satisfying for Allen. In Dial of Destiny, we learn that Marion and Indy's son Mutt (Shia LaBeouf does not reprise his role) passed away, and the couple's relationship fell apart. Marion does have a small role at the end where the two reconcile one last time, but it is limited.

Allen opened up about the experience in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter and admitted she was a bit "disappointed" by how little screen time her character received.

"I was reading a script that told [Dial of Destiny's] story and, of course, I was disappointed. I had thought that I would be majorly a part of the film, and that was just not the direction they decided to go," she said.

"I think they had some problems to solve with the story in terms of Shia LaBeouf not coming back, and they chose to create this story that Mutt had been killed in the war and that it put a wedge between Marion and Indy," Allen explained.

"I mean, you could have knocked me over with a feather when I read it. But I was really happy that they came back together in the end," she said.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny is currently playing in theaters.