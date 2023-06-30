Tom Cruise Is Stoked For 'Indiana Jones' 5: 'Congratulations Harrison Ford'

Tom Cruise is out there doing the good work — getting everyone hyped for Harrison Ford's last ride as the adventurous archeologist Indiana Jones. The fifth and final film in Steven Speilberg's beloved franchise, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny, is officially in theaters as of June 30. And just like everyone else, Cruise has his ticket ready to go and watch Ford wield his whip one more time.

The Mission Impossible star shared a series of three photos on Instagram with his Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One director, Christopher McQuarrie. Turns out Cruise is one of Hollywood's biggest cheerleaders for this year's summer blockbusters. His first photo shows the two men standing in front of a movie theater's poster for Indiana Jones 5, followed by photos in front of Christopher Nolan's Oppenheimer and Greta Gerwig's highly anticipated Barbie starring Margot Robbie and Rylan Gosling.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Tom Cruise (@tomcruise)

"This summer is full of amazing movies to see in theaters. These are just a few that we can't wait to see on the big screen," Cruise said in his caption, before immediately jumping over to honor Ford's incredible work as Indiana Jones.

"Congratulations, Harrison Ford, on 40 years of Indiana Jones and creating one of the most iconic characters in cinema history. You have given us countless hours of joy."

After we've all had a chance to watch Indy's last ride, we should all pay it forward to Tom and buy tickets for Mission: Impossible - Dead Reckoning Part One, which will start airing in theaters on July 12. Cruise has been playing IMF agent Ethan Hunt in the action-packed franchise since 1996, an incredibly impressive feat, especially since he's still out there doing crazy stunts like he was 30 years ago.