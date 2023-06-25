Harrison Ford, 80, Has the Best Reaction to Being Called a 'Snack' After 'Indiana Jones' Shirtless Scene

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny makes viewers think about the realities of growing old. Even digital de-aging of the Jones character in the film plays into this theme, as does a shirtless scene that wows fans of 80-year-old Harrison Ford's movie star good looks.
During a sit-down interview with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, Ford and film director James Mangold reacted hilariously to the notion that an older Jones looks "snacky."
"What's a snacky? Is that a good thing?," Mangold asked.
"Salty or savory?," Ford interjected.
Turner assured both that it's a complement, adding that she prefers "a little salt and crunch."
"You've got the guy, then," Mangold joked.
Things remained light-hearted after Turner asked Ford if he got in shape for the scene in question.
"You call this shape?," Ford replied. "That shirtless man is an 80-year-old shirtless man at the bottom of his pit."
It's not the first time an interviewer has complemented Ford's current physique. After the film's premiere at Cannes, a reporter told Ford, "Look, I think you're still very hot." The remark prompted a characteristically sarcastic response from Ford, and the hilarious exchange quickly went viral.
As it happens, it was Ford who made the call to go shirtless early on in the film: "Waking up in my underwear with the empty glass in my hand was my idea."
Ford insisted on doing stunts, such as riding a horse through New York City, on his own as a way to spotlight his age.
"I thought, 'What the f***?'" he told Esquire. "Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there's three stunt guys there making sure I didn't fall off the stirrup. They said, 'Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.' And I said, 'Leave me the f*** alone... Leave me alone, I'm an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!'"