Harrison Ford, 80, Has the Best Reaction to Being Called a 'Snack' After 'Indiana Jones' Shirtless Scene

Harrison Ford responded hilariously to the notion that he looks "snacky" at age 80 while shirtless.

Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny makes viewers think about the realities of growing old. Even digital de-aging of the Jones character in the film plays into this theme, as does a shirtless scene that wows fans of 80-year-old Harrison Ford's movie star good looks.

During a sit-down interview with Entertainment Tonight's Nischelle Turner, Ford and film director James Mangold reacted hilariously to the notion that an older Jones looks "snacky."

"What's a snacky? Is that a good thing?," Mangold asked.

"Salty or savory?," Ford interjected.

Turner assured both that it's a complement, adding that she prefers "a little salt and crunch."

"You've got the guy, then," Mangold joked.

Things remained light-hearted after Turner asked Ford if he got in shape for the scene in question.

"You call this shape?," Ford replied. "That shirtless man is an 80-year-old shirtless man at the bottom of his pit."

It's not the first time an interviewer has complemented Ford's current physique. After the film's premiere at Cannes, a reporter told Ford, "Look, I think you're still very hot." The remark prompted a characteristically sarcastic response from Ford, and the hilarious exchange quickly went viral.

As it happens, it was Ford who made the call to go shirtless early on in the film: "Waking up in my underwear with the empty glass in my hand was my idea."

Ford insisted on doing stunts, such as riding a horse through New York City, on his own as a way to spotlight his age.

"I thought, 'What the f***?'" he told Esquire. "Like I was being attacked by gropers. I look down and there's three stunt guys there making sure I didn't fall off the stirrup. They said, 'Oh, we were just afraid because we thought, you know, and bah bah bah bah.' And I said, 'Leave me the f*** alone... Leave me alone, I'm an old man getting off a horse and I want it to look like that!'"