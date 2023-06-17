Calista Flockhart Re-Wears Yellow Skirt from 1999 Emmys to Husband Harrison Ford's 'Indiana Jones' Premiere

Calista Flockhart leaned into the retro appeal of the fifth Indiana Jones film's premiere by recycling a classic look. Flockhart revisited 1999 on the red carpet as she entered Los Angeles' historic Dolby Theatre alongside her spouse, Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny star Harrison Ford.

Flockhart's longtime stylist, Elizabeth Stewart confirmed on Instagram that it's "the same golden yellow [Ralph Lauren] skirt she wore to the Emmys in 1999."

Stewart further put over the retro look, adding "cherish and rewear your clothes people! (and yes we've worked together that long!)"

Side-by-side comparisons of then versus now show Flockhart's style evolution, which goes beyond her shorter, darker hair. A black, over-the-shoulder top lends a fancier feel to the outfit than the white, long-sleeved blouse she wore over 20 years ago.

Advertisement

Flockhart and Ford wed on Jun. 15, 2010. Ford proposed the prior year while the couple was on vacation over Valentine's Day weekend with their son Liam. The couple had been dating since 2002.

The low-key couple seems to be making more date nights out of red carpet appearances. In Dec. 2022, Flockhart accompanied Ford to the premiere of his Yellowstone prequel 1923. More recently, Flockhart wowed in a black ballgown alongside Ford at the Cannes Film Festival's world premiere of Indiana Jones and the Dial of Destiny.

Cannes also served as a celebration of Ford's decades-spanning career. He was honored with the festival's top prize, a Palme d'Or for lifetime achievement. The 80-year-old actor teared up in an uncharacteristically emotional acceptance speech.

"I'm very moved by this," Ford said onstage at Cannes, adding a special thank-you to Flockhart. "My life has been enabled by my lovely wife, who has supported my passion and my dreams, and I'm grateful."

Advertisement

READ MORE: Garth Brooks Had Strong Opinions About Trisha Yearwood Changing Her Legal Name