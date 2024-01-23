Guy Fieri's first foray into music festivals, Flavortown Fest will take place on June 1-2 in the celebrity chef and TV host's hometown of Columbus, Ohio.

Kane Brown and Nashville-based, Led Zeppelin-obsessed rockers Greta Van Fleet will co-headline. Others slated to appear include Bret Michaels and country acts Niko Moon and Locash.

"I'm adding a special stop to my In The Air tour going straight to Flavortown," Brown shared (as quoted by Variety). "I can't think of a better way to celebrate all the good times coming up in 2024 than with Guy and his fun-loving, food-loving community in the amazing city of Columbus. I'll be hungry and ready to rock!"

The event's website teases more artist announcements, promising that "there's more flavor loading."

"The number one rule for the Flavortown playlist is that there are no rules," Fieri told Variety about the festival lineup. "So, when it came to rounding up the acts for the the inaugural Flavortown Fest, it was all about who knows how to throw a good party on stage and get people movin'. From Kane Brown's country vibe to the hard rockin' Greta Van Fleet, we've got it all covered...a little something for everyone."

In the Variety feature, Fieri sets Flavortown Fest expectations high when it comes to tunes, music and other attractions.

"You know, it's kind of been like this big creative brain dump for me...anything cool that I've seen at festivals and events around the country over the years, I'm throwin' into the mix. We've got a beach club that'll make you think you're in South Beach. We've got real deal rock stages like the biggest music festivals anywhere. With the food offerings, we're really gonna throw it all at you here. I think I've probably been to more restaurants, big and small, across this country than anyone, and we're bringing some of the best bites right to Columbus. And of course, the whole thing is gonna be one big Happy Hour, so hydrate and bring your stretchy pants!

