Kane Brown Shares Adorable Video With Daughters: 'Back Home to My Babies'

Kane Brown's been on the road a lot lately for his Drunk or Dreaming Tour. His busy schedule makes time at home with his children -- Kingsley Rose, 3, and Kodi Jane, 1 -- all the more precious.

He recently captured a moment on the couch with his kids, sharing two photos and a short video clip on Instagram.

As if that all isn't adorable enough, Brown coached Kingsley through a message for his and her fans: ""Hi world, I love you. And everybody should be happy. Thanks, bye-bye."

Kingsley's had her own busy schedule which has included her first dance recital. Since Brown was on the road, his wife Katelyn attended Kingsley's major milestone.

"So proud of my baby at her first recital... I'm officially a dance mom," Katelyn captioned an Instagram post.

While Katelyn was occupied back home, her spouse drafted a different duet partner to sing award-winning duet "Thank God" during a recent tour stop.

Kingsley was born in Oct. 2019. Katelyn's pregnancy with Kody was kept secret until the family's second-born child arrived on Dec. 30, 2021. To maintain their privacy before Kody's birth, the couple had to be extra cautious with their social media posts, making sure no clues were visible in the background.

Since then, Brown has been a doting father.

"It's amazing," Brown told ET Canada. "My one-year-old has a crazy personality now, smiling all the time, saying Daddy. My three-year-old tells me she loves me if I get her juice." He spoke further about his daughters in the same interview.

"'I love you, Dad' is like the best feeling in the world and just playing and running around the house. Her scream is so loud. It hurts your ears, but it's just fun," he said.

