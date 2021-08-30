Kacey Musgraves Announces 'Star-Crossed: Unveiled' 2022 Tour

Shortly after Kacey Musgraves released two singles for her new album star-crossed, the singer announced a special North American headlining tour; star-crossed: unveiled. The tour, promoted by AEG Presents, kicks off on January 19, 2022, in Saint Paul, Minnesota and end on February 20, 2022, in Los Angeles, California at the STAPLES Center. King Princess and MUNA will be supporting artists.

The new tour will promote star-crossed, which is out on Sept. 10. The singer released the video for justified last week, and teasers for both the title track of the new album and a 50-minute film with cameos from Victoria Pedretti, Eugene Levy, comedian Megan Stalter, RuPaul's Drag Race winner Symone and singer-songwriter Princess Nokia.

Fans can sign up for Early Access to tickets by clicking here. American Express card members are able to purchase tickets before the general public starting on September 2 at 10 a.m. through Wednesday, September 8 at 10 p.m. local time. Tickets for the general public are set to be on sale Thursday, Sept. 9 at 10 a.m. local time.

Musgraves' previous tour was in 2018, which followed her critically Grammy acclaimed album, Golden Hour, and spanned over two years. She also headlined some of the biggest venues, including Nashville's Bridgestone Arena and New York's Radio City Music Hall. Along with her band, they delivered several performances at some of the biggest festivals including Coachella, Golden Citizen, Stagecoach, Austin City Limits, Lollapalooza Bonnaroo, Governors Ball and more.

Musgraves' fourth major label studio album comes after the country singer's divorce from ex-husband Ruston Kelly. She had previously teased the album on a podcast with a snippet from a song called camera roll, later releasing star-crossed. The tracklist for star-crossed includes "cherry blossom," "simple times," "angel," "breadwinner," "hookup scene," "what doesn't kill me," "there is a light," "gracias a la vida," "keep looking up," "easier said," "if this was a movie" and "good wife."

2022 star-crossed: unveiled US tour :

Jan 19 / Saint Paul, MN / Xcel Energy Center

Jan 20 / Chicago, IL / United Center

Jan 21 / Kansas City, MO / T-Mobile Center

Jan 23 / Cleveland, OH / Rocket Mortgage Fieldhouse

Jan 24 / Toronto, ON / Scotiabank Arena

Jan 26 / Philadelphia, PA / Wells Fargo Center

Jan 27 / Boston, MA / TD Garden

Feb 3 / Washington DC / Capital One Arena

Feb 5 / New York, NY / Madison Square Garden

Feb 9 / Atlanta, GA / State Farm Arena

Feb 11 / Nashville, TN / Bridgestone Arena

Feb 14 / Dallas, TX / American Airlines Center

Feb 16 / Denver, CO / Ball Arena

Feb 19 / Oakland, CA / Oakland Arena

Feb 20 / Los Angeles, CA / STAPLES Center

