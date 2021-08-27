Kacey Musgraves Releases New Music Video for Single 'Justified'

Kacey Musgraves is giving fans what they want, and officially released not only a new single, but a music video! "Justified" is part of her forthcoming fourth studio album "star-crossed" said to be released by Interscope/MCA Nashville. The video made its broadcast premiere on MTV live, CMT, CMT Music, MTVU and on Viacom CBS' Times Square billboard. The video is part of star-crossed: the film, which is a visual companion to the album set to be released on September 10. The video follows the step-back that the artist has had learning that "healing doesn't happen in a straight line."

The new song and video follow the release of the title track of the album. Musgraves is expected to debut the song in her first MTV VMA performance on September 12. The 50-minute film will begin to stream on September 10 exclusively on Paramount +. The film is directed by Bardia Zeinali, who she met on the set of a Vogue photoshoot back in 2019.

The global premiere of Musgraves film stream in the US, Australia, the Nordics, Canada and Latin America. Those outside of the markets can watch on MTV across its worldwide network of channels in nearly 180 regions.

The new album is set to follow along the singer-songwriter's journey through her heartbreak and divorce from musician Ruston Kelly. Speaking to Rolling Stone, she stated, "Part of me questions marriage as a whole, in general. I mean, I was open to it when it came into my life. I embraced it. I just have to tell myself I was brave to follow through on those feelings...I've been doing a lot of reflecting on growing up as a woman in the South and being a performer from a young age -- we were told to please, to make this person happy. That has to be imprinted on your code. It kind of erodes boundaries. So I'm trying to examine things that may not be useful anymore and maybe unlearn some things."

The album is structured as a "modern-day tragedy in three acts," and a personal journey of healing and heartache through Musgraves' eyes. The anticipated record comes as a follow-up to her 2018 album Golden Hour, which won Album of The Year at the 2019 Grammy Awards.

"star-crossed" Tracklist:

"star-crossed"

"good wife"

"cherry blossom"

"simple times"

"if this was a movie..."

"justified"

"angel"

"breadwinner"

"camera roll"

"easier said"

"hookup scene"

"keep looking' up"

"what doesn't kill me"

"there is a light"

"gracias a la vida" (Violeta Parra Cover)

