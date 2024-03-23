Kacey Musgraves' Granny Had Startled Reaction to Nude Album Cover: "You're Not a Stripper"

Kacey Musgraves wanted to make a statement with her album cover for Deeper Well. However, her grandmother didn't agree with the decision for the singer to go nude.

The alternate cover featured Musgraves lying nude in a field. Taken by Musgraves' sister, the singer considered the photo to represent her vulnerability as an artist. She explained the decision-making behind the image in an interview with People.

She said, "I just randomly had this idea... Because it was a big, wide open green space. And I was like, 'What if I was just really small?' Like in the fetal position, sort of, into the earth," she told the radio program. "And it's just sort of vulnerable and almost like rebirth, I guess."

However, her grandmother had a less-than-ideal reaction to the image. In fact, she acted like a car just hit her when she saw the image, making for quite the conversation. She said, "I was showing my parents and my grandparents the photos that my sister had taken. And then the naked one came up, and Nana was like, 'Gasp!' Like she just saw a car wreck, basically."

Kacey Musgraves' Granny Was Taken Back

Her grandmother couldn't believe that Musgraves would make the image an album cover. She even questioned Musgraves' profession.

"And she was like, 'No!' She was like, 'That's not... that's a cover?' And I was like, 'Yeah, it's one of the covers,'" Musgraves continued. "And she was like, 'Kacey, you're a singer, not a stripper.' And I was like, 'Well, you know what? You can be both.'"

Musgraves said that she and her grandmother often don't see eye to eye. For instance, her grandmother isn't a fan of Musgraves' penchant for cussing.

"She's such a trip. She came the other day to the listening party and this lady, she was like my booking agent when I was like 12," Musgraves said. "She was like at the ready to give anyone a CD and try to get everyone to book me for their event, but weirdly, it worked most of the time. But she is just funny."

"After all these years, I'm almost 30 years old, and she still has such a giant issue that I cuss a lot," she continued. "And I'm like, 'This is not a new fact, like you've known this for many years now,' and she just shudders every time I say anything, she's just like, 'Kacey.'"