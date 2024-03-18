Kacey Musgraves Details Accidentally Breaking the Law in Iceland on Trip to See Northern Lights: "It Was So Worth It"

Kacey Musgraves was determined to see the Northern Lights in Iceland, so much so that she broke the law. The country singer detailed how her spontaneous trip ended in a ticket.

Appearing on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Musgraves explained that she always wanted to see the Northern Lights. While on a trip to Iceland to film her music video for "Deeper Well," Musgraves finally got her chance.

"On the last night, it was the best possible conditions, so we're like, 'Maybe we'll get to see it.' One of my sweet managers, Bobby, he's backstage. He's such a champ. He went into dad mode. He's like, 'I know you want to see the Northern Lights, kid,'" she said.

Although they felt exhausted from the shoot, they all agreed to go. She continued, "We were all so, so tired from this rigorous shooting, but he's like, 'If you want to go see the Northern Lights, I'll take you. We've got the rental van. It looks like the clearest spot's gonna be about two-and-a-half hours from here, but we can do it.' I was like, 'I mean, YOLO, Bobby. We only live once.'"

Despite the fact they needed to get up early for work in the morning, they all drove into the Iceland wilderness to find the Northern Lights. According to Musgraves, things remained pitch black for a while. Finally, they managed to spot a faint inkling of light in all of that darkness.

"So, we went a little further, and we were like, 'I think maybe that's them. I think that's them,'" said Musgraves. "I was like, 'Alright, I'll take it.' So we just were like, 'Alright, it's late. We've got an early call time in the morning.' So we're speeding, we're speeding back to the hotel and just taking our little northern lights experience and just trying to be satisfied enough with that."

Kacey Musgraves Gets Speeding Ticket

However, Musgraves' trip didn't come without a price. The country singer soon realized that she got a speeding ticket for going too fast. "About two weeks later, Bobby gets something in the mail, and apparently we broke the law in Iceland," she said.

"We got a speeding ticket...by mail. It was a printed-out piece of paper. It was $10, so it was worth it, obviously," Musgraves continued. "But yeah, I actually framed it for Bobby for Christmas. But what's funny about it is they included a photo. I never saw anything take our photo."