Jordan Davis Surprises Newlyweds At Their Wedding With Performance Of 'Buy Dirt'

After making his debut appearance on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to perform his single, "Buy Dirt," Jordan Davis decided to spice things up a little after the show! The singer managed to surprise two of his biggest fans...on their wedding day!

While in New York City, Davis found out a couple was getting married nearby and their first song just happened to be "Buy Dirt." Being the amazing superstar he is, Davis decided to surprise them at the venue, and even sang the song as they danced along!

Posting the surprise on his social media, Davis captioned the video, "When a trip to play on @fallontonight turns into a wedding gig...congrats Claudia and JD. #buydirt #jimmyfallon #fallontonight." The video starts off with the singer in a car, as he tells the camera "Found out that there's a wedding in New Jersey and the first dance song is 'Buy Dirt' and they had a DJ playing it, but we're only 35-minutes away. So, we are going over to play the first dance song live, so y'all tag along."

The country music singer is seen warming up his vocals while grabbing a guitar, as he entered the reception. Davis performed the duet as the couple shared a slow dance in the middle of the dance floor as everyone around them cheered.

"Buy Dirt," which also features Luke Bryan, was written by Davis, his brother Jacob Davis, Josh Jenkins, and Matt Jenkins. The Platinum-certified single is the title track of his latest EP and has quickly become one of Davis' most popular songs to date.

"'Buy Dirt" to me is about faith, family and friends, and really finding your happiness," Davis said on Today's Country Radio with Kelleigh Bannen on Apple Music Country. "That's what that song means to me."

