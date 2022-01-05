Watch Carly Pearce's Powerful Performance of 'Diamondback' on 'The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon'

Carly Pearce is making it clear she is ready to make 2022 one of the best years of her career and she's already proving it. The country singer recently appeared on NBC's The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon to promote her power anthem "Diamondback," and let me tell you, it had everyone on their toes.

The singer sported a beautiful mini black dress, singing into a bedazzled microphone as she showcased her powerful and sassy vocals, singing, "Keep the house, keep the truck/ Go downtown, get too drunk/ Kiss a one-night stand with a butterfly on her back/ Take the bed where you used to lie."

Pearce's performance was the musical kickoff for the late-night show, proving the CMA Female Artist of the Year was the perfect way to ring in the year. "Diamondback," which is written by Pearce, Kelsea Ballerini, Tofer Brown and Shane McAnally, is featured on the Country singer's album 29: Written in Stone, which was released in September 2021. The album was an extension of 29, an EP she released earlier in February 20221.

Since the release, the Kentucky native has made it clear both projects were very personal to her as several songs detail her own personal life, including her marriage and divorce from country singer Michael Ray. Pearce and Ray divorced in the summer of 2020 after eight months of marriage.

The country music singer went on to share her excitement on Instagram, thanking Fallon for the time on the show, sharing a video of her performance. The singer wrote, "The BEST time last night on @fallontonight ♥️ Thank you @jimmyfallon for having me! 💎#the Tonight show."

Pearce is now scheduled to continue the 29 Tour starting again on March 10 through April 9, 2022. She is also scheduled to join Kenny Chesney on his Here and Now Tour opening alongside Old Dominion and Dan + Shay from April 23rd through August 27th.

