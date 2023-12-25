Jon Hamm and Jimmy Fallon Did Dramatic Readings of Christmas Carols and They Did NOT Hold Back

Jon Hamm and host Jimmy Fallon took classic, cheerful Christmas carols and turned them into dramatic monologues — and the audience was in stitches.

Neither of them held back. The segment, which aired on a December episode, featured the "Mad Men" star using his acting prowess to add a theatrical twist to classics like "I Saw Mommy Kissing Santa Claus" and "Let It Snow." Hamm's commitment to the bit was evident as he conjured a variety of emotions, from mock-surprise to feigned horror, ultimately culminating in a sufficiently dramatic joint reading of "Must Be Santa."

You can watch their hilarious performance on "The Tonight Show With Jimmy Fallon" right here:

Hamm used every shred of his acting ability to transform "Grandma Got Run Over by a Reindeer" from a lighthearted holiday jingle into a somber retelling of a traumatic event. Their performances left audiences both charmed and chuckling.

Hamm's appearance on Fallon's show was not just about spreading holiday laughter; it also gave him a platform to discuss his new animated series "Grimsburg" and his role in the eagerly anticipated "Mean Girls" musical movie. Hamm, who portrays Coach Carr, teased his performance, stating, "If you're gonna do it, do it - do the sing, do the dance."

Hamm, who once played Santa Claus in a World Cup commercial, was nominated for Best Actor - Miniseries or Television Film at the Golden Globes for his role as a sheriff on "Fargo."

"I'm thrilled to be able to act in all aspects of what we get to do comedy and drama, dark and light, and play all the 64 colors in the Crayola box," he told Variety about the FX series. "I'm glad people are responding to it and I think once the season goes on, and people start seeing it, they'll be even more surprised."

