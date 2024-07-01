JoJo Siwa Stops Show And Fires Back At Heckler In New York: "Who The Living F—k Just Booed Me?"

JoJo Siwa is back in the headlines after unloading on a heckler. The singer was recently performing as part of Trixie Mattel's Solid Pink Disco Pride Tour on June 29. However, she ended up stopping the show when a heckler kept interrupting the show.

In a video on X, Siwa demanded to know who kept booing her. In a style that's quickly defining her, Siwa got crass and explosive, saying, "Who the living f—k just booed me? Where the f—k did that come from? Which one of you? Which one of you?" Fast-forwarding, the video then shows Siwa grabbing a homemade sign from one of the audience members. She shouted to the crowd, "Respectfully, f—k you."

For the performance, Siwa wore a bra and teddy bear heads. She ended up flashing the crowd the middle finger. Siwa picked up a bunch of flowers on stage and said, "F—k the booers, somebody just chucked a bra at me." During the performance, Siwa performed "Guilty Pleasure" with two background dancers dressed as teddy bears. The performance drew ridicule with one person writing, "I'm a different person after seeing two teddy bears hump Jojo Siwa."

JoJo Siwa Calls Out Heckler