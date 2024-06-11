JoJo Siwa Draw Criticism As She Chugs Vodka On Stage During Pride Event

JoJo Siwa has found herself garnering controversy once again. The young singer recently appeared at a Pride event where she appeared to be chugging a bottle of vodka. Siwa's antics rubbed many the wrong way. Some took to social media to say they felt the singer was setting the wrong example.

Others just found the singer to be annoying. One wrote, "Jojo siwa drinking and touching herself on stage while her fans are literally minors are so disgusting? Atleast try to hide the alcohol and maybe dont get so drunk u start touching urself infront of kids also the lipsyncing is insane."

Another wrote, "Jojo siwa be a normal f—king person challenge." Yet another wrote, "I don't get it. Does Jojo Siwa think that drinking cheap vodka and dancing provocatively make her edgy or cool?"

Jojo siwa drinking and touching herself on stage while her fans are literally minors are so disgusting? Atleast try to hide the alcohol and maybe dont get so drunk u start touching urself infront of kids ? also the lipsyncing is insane pic.twitter.com/YiAk5RnP0X — eff they/them (@effieisstarving) June 10, 2024

JoJo Siwa Fires Back

For what it's worth, the former Dance Moms star doesn't appear to care about the online criticism she gets. She appeared on stage and performed with a vodka bottle on hand. Between songs, she would take swigs from the bottle. Right now, it's unknown if was even vodka in the vodka bottle.

Siwa also used the oportunity to tell the crowd about a recent encounter with an online troll. "There was a video of me performing, and some guy ... I stalked his page he was definitely straight," the singer said. "This guy commented, and this was a new comment for me; this s-t wasn't about the dance that I do, it wasn't about my hairline, it wasn't that I'm a [5-foot-9] giant toddler. It said, 'This man needs to be stopped.'"

"That's how I felt, until I realized two things," she said. "No. 1, my d-k is bigger than his, and No. 2, I've f-ked more girls than him." However, Siwa's comments earned plenty of online backlash as well. One wrote, "Technically the troll won if she was so hurt that she had to do a whole 3 minute rant about it at her show." Yet another wrote, "This is what winning looks like? lol ok. she's a grand champion then." Still another wrote, "That's just gotta be such a proud moment for her parents."

This comes after people criticized her fashion choices as intentionally edgy and cringy. Still, Siwa marches to the beat of her own drum.