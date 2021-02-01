A 2020 Super Bowl Ad Featuring Johnny Cash's 'Ragged Old Flag' Stirred Up Controversy

Fox debuted a commercial ahead of its Feb. 2, 2020 airing of Super Bowl LIV featuring Johnny Cash's 1974 recitation of "Ragged Old Flag." The update on a similar Super Bowl ad from 2017 was a celebration of the American flag and the republic for which it stands, featuring appearances by Medal of Honor recipient Kyle Carpenter and the families of some of the 9/11 terrorist attacks' victims.

Be it the participation of his old team the San Francisco 49ers (they lost the Super Bowl to Patrick Mahomes and the Kansas City Chiefs) or his stance on kneeling for the national anthem, something about the pregame show segment riled up both sides of the Colin Kaepernick argument.

Some joyed in what they viewed as a "wonderful slap in the face" of Kaepernick. Others knocked both Fox Sports and the supposedly "apolitical" NFL for what they viewed as a hit piece.

You can’t tell me the choice of Johnny Cash doing Ragged Old Flag wasn’t about Kaepernick https://t.co/qFOKN5D1rt — Jack McLoone (@jfmclooney) February 2, 2020

Read More: Eric Church Begins ACM Awards Performance With Johnny Cash's 'Ragged Old Flag'

The original video aired before the kickoff of Super Bowl LI (that flag, and Tom Brady, is still there for this year's big game) and was introduced by Olympic gymnast Simone Biles and singer Harry Belafonte.

Both pointed viewers of America's biggest annual TV event to lyrics Cash wrote in response to Watergate and the Vietnam War.

"Ragged Old Flag" Lyrics

I walked through a county courthouse square

On a park bench an old man was sitting there

I said, your old courthouse is kinda run down

He said, naw, it'll do for our little town

I said, your old flagpole has leaned a little bit

And that's a ragged old flag you got hanging on it

He said, have a seat, and I sat down

Is this the first time you've been to our little town?

I said, I think it is

He said, I don't like to brag

But we're kinda proud of that ragged old flag

You see, we got a little hole in that flag there when

Washington took it across the Delaware

And it got powder-burned the night Francis Scott Key

Sat watching it writing say can you see

And it got a bad rip in New Orleans

With Packingham and Jackson tuggin' at its seams

And it almost fell at the Alamo

Beside the Texas flag, but she waved on though

She got cut with a sword at Chancellorsville

And she got cut again at Shiloh Hill

There was Robert E. Lee, Beauregard, and Bragg

And the south wind blew hard on that ragged old flag

On Flanders field in World War one

She got a big hole from a Bertha gun

She turned blood red in World War Two

She hung limp and low a time or two

She was in Korea and Vietnam

She went where she was sent by Uncle Sam

She waved from our ships upon the Briny foam

And now they've about quit waving her back here at home

In her own good land here she's been abused

She's been burned, dishonored, denied, and refused

And the government for which she stands

Is scandalized throughout the land

And she's getting threadbare and wearing thin

But she's in good shape for the shape she's in

'Cause she's been through the fire before

And I believe she can take a whole lot more

So we raise her up every morning

We take her down every night

We don't let her touch the ground and we fold her up right

On second thought, I do like to brag

'Cause I'm mighty proud of that ragged old flag