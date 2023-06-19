Guitar-Shredding Teacher Stuns 'America's Got Talent' Judges

Based on his successful, headline-grabbing America's Got Talent (AGT) audition, music teacher John Wines can take a "show, don't tell" approach with students learning to play guitar.

An electrician before becoming an educator, the 59-year-old UK native stunned the judges panel and studio audience by shredding through Queen's arena rock anthem "We Will Rock You."

Judge Simon Cowell admitted that he "was not expecting that," while Heidi Klum declared that Wines had "become a rock star."

"You look so normal and nice and sweet, then you turn into somebody else when you perform. I love that," Cowell added.

Wines became emotional after the crowd started chanting for more.

Like most AGT standouts, Wines is hardly an unknown. His Old Grey Guitarist TikTok account has amassed 1.3 million followers and counting.

"I used the name Old Grey Guitarist for one reason only; I didn't want the kids at school to find me. Because I thought they'd just rinse me and totally take the mickey," Wines told Music Radar in 2022. "But as as soon as it hit, they all knew. And that was it then, but luckily they've been great. I've had no negative comments whatsoever, you know, not even any mickey taking which I'm not used to. They all love it."

He's not the only seasoned rocker this AGT season, with touring metal act Steel Panther among the audition round's standouts.

From the country end of the musical spectrum, Mitch Rossell earned attention of his own with an audition performance of "Son," a deeply personal composition he wrote about his late father. As a songwriter, Rossell has gained acclaim through cuts by Garth Brooks, including "Ask Me How I Know," "That's What Cowboys Do," "All Day Long" and "Dive Bar."