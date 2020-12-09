John Rich Bets $10K That Joe Biden Will Not Be Sworn In As President

Singer, songwriter and Big & Rich member John Rich still expects current President Donald Trump to prevail over former Vice-President Joe Biden in the 2020 presidential election, even if recent headlines and court decisions leave little hope for a second term. In fact, Rich is confident enough this late in the process to bet against Nashville-based journalist Adam Gold, with the loser donating $10,000 of his own money to charity.

The Twitter exchange began with Gold asking Rich if he's still feeling good about his claims that Biden got named president-elect way too soon after the Supreme Court shot down a Republican challenge of Pennsylvania's election results.

"VERY confident!," Rich responded. "Let's make our bet official. We both put 10k into an escrow account and if Biden is sworn in as POTUS, I lose my 10k, but you have to DONATE it to (Folds of Honor). If Trump wins, I'll donate your 10k to a charity of your choice. Deal?"

.@goldadam VERY confident! Let's make our bet official. We both put 10k into an escrow account and if Biden is sworn in as POTUS, I lose my 10k, but you have to DONATE it to @FoldsOfHonor. If Trump wins, I'll donate your 10k to a charity of your choice. Deal? #PutUpOrShutUp https://t.co/f9cTtsjdPO — John Rich (@johnrich) December 9, 2020

Per its Twitter bio, "Folds of Honor provides educational scholarships to the spouses and children of America's fallen or disabled service members."

Gold accepted the challenge. He has yet to name his charity of choice.

However you may feel about the American political process following a contentious election held during the COVID-19 (coronavirus) pandemic, all indications point to Barack Obama's former running mate getting sworn in on Jan. 20, 2021 as president of the United States. Biden will be joined at the inauguration by his wife since 1977, Jill, and running mate Kamala Harris.

In 1972, Biden became the fifth-youngest member of the US Senate in history. Barring something unexpected, the 78-year-old will become the oldest sitting American president. Per Forbes, the average age of presidents on their inauguration date is 55.