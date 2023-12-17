John Legend Performs Festive Classic 'What Christmas Means to Me' on 'The Voice'

John Legend paid homage to a clear influence in Stevie Wonder by opening the 2018 holiday album A Legendary Christmas with the Motown classic "What Christmas Means to Me." Better yet, Legend collaborated with Wonder himself to open one of the better pop-accessible Christmas albums in recent memory.

During "The Voice" Season 24's Lives, Legend performed the song solo. Visual presentation-wise, he wasn't alone, with dancers joining him on a retro, holiday-themed stage. Legend looked sharp in a red overcoat, and his voice sounded even sharper as he did a song most associated with Wonder justice.

It wasn't Legend's only Lives performance. He joined fellow coach Niall Horan for a duet of the latter's "The Show."

As for the upcoming two-part Season 24 finale, Lila Forde is the last Team Legend member standing, with Huntley and Mara Justine remaining for Team Niall and Ruby Leigh and America's Instant Save winner, Jacquie Roar, still in the running for Team Reba. That leaves only Team Gwen without a Finals participant.

Now in his eighth non-consecutive season on "The Voice," Legend has coached just one champion— Season 16 winner Maelyn Jarmon.

"This is my eighth season and I've never seen just this level of quality across the board," coach John Legend told "Entertainment Tonight" ahead of the first Lives broadcast. "I'm so impressed with our artists this year."

"The talent this year has just been like, across the board — all of our teams are pretty insane," coach Niall Horan added. "The voices that I have this year are just like, some of the best singers I've ever heard."

During this Monday and Tuesday's (Dec. 18- 19) episodes, Legend will perform live at least twice: with Forde and for an advertised "Let It Snow" rendition alongside fellow coaches Horan, Reba McEntire and Gwen Stefani.

