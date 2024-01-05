Everyone Is Losing Their Minds Over Jeremy Allen White's New Calvin Klein Campaign

Jeremy Allen White, celebrated for his role in "The Bear," is the highlight of Calvin Klein's Spring 2024 campaign — and he's rocking a seriously jacked physique.

In the campaign's video, White transitions from a white tank top and gym shorts to Calvin Klein's iconic white boxer briefs as he ascends to a rooftop in New York City. There, he performs shirtless pull-ups and lounges on a couch.

People were raving over the steamy advertisement.

"YES CHEF. WHATEVER YOU SAY CHEF," said one commenter, referencing the "yes, chef" phrase popularized by "The Bear."

"My husband keeps asking why this song keeps repeating from my phone," said another. The campaign video, under the direction of Mert Alas, features the background music of Lesley Gore's "You Don't Own Me."

Calvin Klein also released several monochrome images of the "Iron Claw" actor on Instagram, capturing him in different levels of attire, with plans to unveil more images throughout the week.

White gained widespread recognition for his portrayal of Lip Gallagher in "Shameless" and continues to draw acclaim and admiration for his role as chef Carmen "Carmy" Berzatto in "The Bear." This role earned him a Golden Globe in 2023 for best performance by an actor in a musical or comedy television series and a nomination for the same category in the upcoming 2024 ceremony.

Discussing the online admiration for his looks, White told PEOPLE in November, "Thanks for watching. I don't know, I'm flattered. It surprises me, truly," adding, "But I'll take it! I'll take what I can get!"

He reflected on his role in FX/Hulu's "The Bear" and his acting journey with Vanity Fair in February. White mentioned he doesn't overly focus on the "yes, chef" memes and online reactions. "My mom tells me what they're saying on Twitter, which is nice," he said. He acknowledged the increased attention he's receiving now compared to his 11-year stint on "Shameless," noting, "I feel very lucky that everything's been this gradual because I've been able to find my footing already. I feel really bad for a young actor or somebody who just hasn't had much experience when all of a sudden they break through; it could be more overwhelming in that case."