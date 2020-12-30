Runaway June's Jennifer Wayne Engaged to Singer-Songwriter Austin Moody

Jennifer Wayne of country trio Runaway June is engaged to singer-songwriter Austin Moody. PEOPLE reports that Moody popped the question outside the Ocean Way Studio in Nashville, Tenn. on Dec. 28.

Natalie Stovall, who joined the trio earlier this year after Hannah Mulholland's departure, arranged for Wayne to meet her at the studio for a recording session. Instead of Stovall, Moody was there to surprise Wayne upon her arrival at the studio.

Wayne and Moody went public on social media in October.

"Love in the air in Aspen," Wayne wrote on Instagram in December.

Last week, Wayne shared a photo with Moody captioned "Best part of my 2020."

"Happy birthday to the man I get to spend the rest of my life with!!! I love you @theaustinmoody," Wayne wrote on Dec. 30. "Can't wait to celebrate the day with you..."

Wayne, the granddaughter of John Wayne, was previously engaged to country music artist William Michael Morgan. Wayne and Morgan called off their engagement in 2017.

Wayne battled COVID-19 earlier this year.

"3 things I'm grateful for... 1. My parents did not get the virus 2. My body, which I have so harshly judged in the past, fought it off and kept me healthy 3. I have had incredible family and friend support," the singer-songwriter wrote in April of 2020. "I am a lucky girl."

Wayne competed on season 22 of The Amazing Race and The Amazing Race: All Stars.

Wayne's Runaway June bandmate Naomi Cooke got engaged to Boys Like Girls frontman Martin Johnson earlier in December.

The "Buy My Own Drinks" and "Wild West" trio released their debut album Blue Roses in 2019. Earlier this year, the group released their holiday EP When I Think About Christmas. The group was nominated for an Academy of Country Music Award for Best New Vocal Group in 2018.

