Jennifer Lopez Reveals If She Would Replace Katy Perry On 'American Idol'

We can cross off another name on the list of potential replacements for Katy Perry on American Idol. Jennifer Lopez, having previously judged the show, recently weighed in on if she would return to the fold. However, the singer and actor cast doubt on her stepping back at the judges' table.

From the sounds of things, Lopez rather focus on her children than on American Idol. Speaking with Jimmy Kimmel, the singer sounded very unsure.

She said, "I don't know. I really feel like I did it, and it was a great time in my life. It actually reintroduced me — I had just had my babies. They were like, three years old when I was going back to work. They're 16 now, so ... not this year. Maybe next year."

Meanwhile, Kelly Clarkson also said she didn't want to judge American Idol for a similar reason. She said that she wanted to focus her time on raising her children instead. "I can't do that, only because I promised my kids," Clarkson says in the interview. "I was like, 'I wanna be there as much as I possibly can.' And it would put me in LA, and that's why I had to quit The Voice, which I love that team. And I miss them so much."

'American Idol' Replacements For Katy Perry

"I wanted a life for us. And we enjoy the park every day and we enjoy each other," she emphasizes. "As a parent... people get this... you only get so much time until they don't want to hang out with you."

So who does that leave us with? Well, Meghan Trainor is dying to take that spot on the show. Speaking to Access Hollywood, Trainor shared that she really wants to be a judge on the show. "Please. I've been going everywhere, being like, 'Hi, American Idol.' Please. Choose me to be a coach... or judge. I will be the best. [Trainor] will give my whole heart and soul. I promise. Please pick me, choose me, love me. I will do everything."

"I care so much about new artists, too. Especially shows like that, because I was too afraid to ever audition for that," Trainor continued. "So I try to remind them, no matter what level they're at. If you're on this show and you auditioned, you win, for being brave enough."

At this point, it's Trainor's to lose. We'll see who takes the spot.