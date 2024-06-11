Who Will Replace Katy Perry on 'American Idol'? A List Of All Possible Candidates

Whoever replaces Katy Perry at the American Idol judges' table next season will have tall stilettos to fill. She was zany, fond of outrageous wardrobe picks, brash with her opinions, and meshed well with colleagues Lionel Richie and Luke Bryan.

The new vacancy at the judges' table has allegedly occasioned some sour notes behind the scenes, with the two remaining judges voicing differing ideas about who should succeed Perry.

"This has been a very stressful time for Luke and Lionel because they've been left in the dark about so much — there was even talk producers were going to start fresh with a whole new lineup and give them the boot," a source told Life & Style. "That hasn't happened, so now the next worry is who will join the show."

There was a groundswell of buzz about Kelly Clarkson, the first American Idol, coming back in the fold as a judge, but she recently nixed that idea, citing an unwillingness to be away from her family. There are plenty of other contenders hotly vying for the high-profile role. We looked at some of the frequently-mentioned candidates and how they stack up.

All Candidates For Katy Perry's Job On 'American Idol'

Meghan Trainor

The All About That Bass vocalist wasn't bashful about declaring her interest in being Perry's successor when she, her husband and brother appeared on Entertainment Tonight's "Spilling The E-Tea."

"There's nothing I want more in life than to be a judge on American Idol," Trainor gushed. "That is my ultimate bucket list dream come true. Please, please consider me [laughs] on your show. Please American Idol! Please! I'm ready. Alright, yeah, I would love to."

Trainor mentored aspiring singing stars on American Idol during the past season, and there have been hints that she has host Ryan Seacrest and Luke Bryan's green light.

Trainor is also revving up her career with her new album, Timeless, and a tour that begins in September.

Jordin Sparks

Sparks, the 2007 American Idol winner, is supposedly in the hunt to be the newest judge on the show. Earlier this year, reported Forbes, she tweeted, "Oh hiiii @AmericanIdol —I hear a seat opened up at the judges table! I'm putting my name in the hat!"

She snagged the American Idol crown at the tender age of 17. Now 34, Sparks has earned a trove of prestigious accolades, among them a People's Choice Award, an American Music Award, and an NAACP Image Award.

Fantasia Barrino

Barrino, the Season 3 victor in 2004, was a guest on the Season 22 finale. At 39, she feels she's got the right combination of experience and show biz insight to be valuable to the contestants, as she told Entertainment Tonight.

"I know that stage. I know the rehearsals. I know when they have to be here. I know when they have to be away from their families. [And] I would love to sit and walk those young people through it — if I could."

She's sure got the performing chops. And Barrino seems eager to share what she has learned on stage and in the recording studio over the past twenty years. "I think that those kids, when they're coming into the game, I think that they need somebody to come in and not only show them how to sing a song, but how to handle the business because it's a lot," said Barrino, per TODAY.

Ruben Studdard and Clay Aiken

Studdard and Aiken finished first and second respectively on American Idol's second season in 2003. The pair has remained close since then, and now, they both feel they have what it takes to be an effective judge.

Studdard didn't hide his enthusiasm for the empty spot at the judges' table when he and Aiken spoke to E! News. "I would love it if they called me," he acknowledged.

As for Aiken, he said he believes in delivering "constructive feedback" along the lines of what former judges Simon Cowell, Randy Jackson, and Paula Abdul handed down when he and Studdard were contestants. He clearly believes he could follow their example.

Adele

Although she hasn't commented on it publicly, rumors have swirled around around Adele replacing Perry on American Idol. Alum Colin Stough certainly would love if the singer got the spot.

Jon Bon Jovi

The inimitable Jon Bon Jovi appears to be leading the pack and has reportedly been referred to as "the undisputed top contender," according to a source interviewed by Life & Style. Getting him to sign on the dotted line won't be cheap, though. There's talk that he's looking for a whopping $25 million commitment for his judging services every week.

Bon Jovi was a guest mentor on the May 19 season-ending episode of American Idol, when he dispensed advice to the trio of finalists. Could it have been his tryout for a long-term position? We'll have to wait and see!

Jelly Roll

Jelly Roll received the glowing recommendation of none other than Katy Perry herself to fill her judging post. She rhapsodized about him to E! News: "I gotta say Jelly Roll was crazy when he came on the show. I was convinced at anything he said. He could run for president, he could be my pastor, I might go back to church for him. He could sell me anything."

And what does Jelly Roll, who has been an American Idol guest mentor, think of Perry's endorsement and the possibility of following in her footsteps?

He told Audacy station KFRG (via Billboard), "Consider? I've accepted the job and they haven't offered it."