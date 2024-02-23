Jelly Roll Announces Dates for 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour

Jelly Roll's coming to an arena near you.

For Jelly Roll, 2024's shaping up to be the biggest year of his career. Opportunities that build off the country star's momentum from his breakthrough year of 2023 range from a hilarious Super Bowl ad cameo and a mentor role on "American Idol" to the ambitious Beautifully Broken Tour.

The Beautifully Broken Tour begins on Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the current itinerary lasting through an Oct. 27 date in Charlotte, NC. Alexandra Kay and Warren Zeiders will provide opening support for each arena stop. The coast-to-coast, 37-stop trek includes a stop at the world's most famous arena, New York City's Madison Square Garden.

Presale ticket opportunities begin this coming Monday (Feb. 26). The following Friday (March 1) at 10 a.m. local time, general on-sale tickets will be available via Jelly Roll's website.

Based on his track record, Jelly Roll will likely find time in some of the cities on tour to stop by correctional facilities to speak with and perform for incarcerated individuals. Last Sunday (Feb. 18), he missed the People's Choice Awards because of a prior commitment at a juvenile detention center back home in Tennessee.

Jelly Roll won the fan-voted People's Choice Award this year for Male Country Artist of the Year. His "Save Me" duet partner Lainey Wilson won Female Country Artist of the Year.

Beautifully Broken Tour Dates

Aug. 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah -Delta Center

Aug. 28 - Nampa, Idaho - Ford Idaho Center

Aug. 30 - Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Arena

Aug. 31 - Seattle, Wash. - Climate Pledge Arena

Sept. 1 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center

Sept. 3 - San Jose, Cal. - SAP Center

Sept. 4 - Sacramento, Cal. - Golden 1 Center

Sept. 6 - Los Angeles, Cal. - Crypto.com Arena

Sept. 7 - Anaheim, Cal. - Honda Center

Sept. 9 - El Paso, Texas - Don Haskins Center

Sept. 11 - San Antonio, Texas - Frost Bank Center

Sept. 13 - Lafayette, La. - Cajundome

Sept. 14 - New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center

Sept. 17 - Orlanda, Fla. - Kia Center

Sept. 19 - Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum

Sept. 20 - Raleigh, N.C. - PNC Arena

Sept. 21 - Washington, D.C. - Capitol One Arena

Sept. 24 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena

Sept. 26 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden

Sept. 27 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden

Sept. 28 - Belmont Park, N.Y. - UBS Arena

Sept. 29 - Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center

Oct. 1 - State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center

Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Wells Fargo Center

Oct. 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - PPG Paints Arena

Oct. 6 - Buffalo, N.Y. - Keybank Center

Oct. 9 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena

Oct. 11 - Chicago, Ill. - United Center

Oct. 12 - Louisville, Kent. - KFC Yum! Center

Oct. 15 - Wichita, Kan. - Intrust Bank Arena

Oct. 18 - Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center

Oct. 20 - Bossier City, La. - Brookshire Grocery Arena

Oct. 22 - Little Rock, Ark. - Simmons Bank Arena

Oct. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. - Enterprise Center

Oct. 25 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Food City Center

Oct. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. - State Farm Arena

Oct. 27 - Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center

