Jelly Roll Announces Dates for 2024 Beautifully Broken Tour

For Jelly Roll, 2024's shaping up to be the biggest year of his career. Opportunities that build off the country star's momentum from his breakthrough year of 2023 range from a hilarious Super Bowl ad cameo and a mentor role on "American Idol" to the ambitious Beautifully Broken Tour.
The Beautifully Broken Tour begins on Aug. 27 in Salt Lake City, Utah, with the current itinerary lasting through an Oct. 27 date in Charlotte, NC. Alexandra Kay and Warren Zeiders will provide opening support for each arena stop. The coast-to-coast, 37-stop trek includes a stop at the world's most famous arena, New York City's Madison Square Garden.
Presale ticket opportunities begin this coming Monday (Feb. 26). The following Friday (March 1) at 10 a.m. local time, general on-sale tickets will be available via Jelly Roll's website.
Based on his track record, Jelly Roll will likely find time in some of the cities on tour to stop by correctional facilities to speak with and perform for incarcerated individuals. Last Sunday (Feb. 18), he missed the People's Choice Awards because of a prior commitment at a juvenile detention center back home in Tennessee.
Jelly Roll won the fan-voted People's Choice Award this year for Male Country Artist of the Year. His "Save Me" duet partner Lainey Wilson won Female Country Artist of the Year.
Beautifully Broken Tour Dates
Aug. 27 - Salt Lake City, Utah -Delta Center
Aug. 28 - Nampa, Idaho - Ford Idaho Center
Aug. 30 - Spokane, Wash. - Spokane Arena
Aug. 31 - Seattle, Wash. - Climate Pledge Arena
Sept. 1 - Portland, Ore. - Moda Center
Sept. 3 - San Jose, Cal. - SAP Center
Sept. 4 - Sacramento, Cal. - Golden 1 Center
Sept. 6 - Los Angeles, Cal. - Crypto.com Arena
Sept. 7 - Anaheim, Cal. - Honda Center
Sept. 9 - El Paso, Texas - Don Haskins Center
Sept. 11 - San Antonio, Texas - Frost Bank Center
Sept. 13 - Lafayette, La. - Cajundome
Sept. 14 - New Orleans, La. - Smoothie King Center
Sept. 17 - Orlanda, Fla. - Kia Center
Sept. 19 - Charleston, S.C. - North Charleston Coliseum
Sept. 20 - Raleigh, N.C. - PNC Arena
Sept. 21 - Washington, D.C. - Capitol One Arena
Sept. 24 - Albany, N.Y. - MVP Arena
Sept. 26 - Boston, Mass. - TD Garden
Sept. 27 - New York, N.Y. - Madison Square Garden
Sept. 28 - Belmont Park, N.Y. - UBS Arena
Sept. 29 - Newark, N.J. - Prudential Center
Oct. 1 - State College, Pa. - Bryce Jordan Center
Oct. 2 - Philadelphia, Pa. - Wells Fargo Center
Oct. 5 - Pittsburgh, Pa. - PPG Paints Arena
Oct. 6 - Buffalo, N.Y. - Keybank Center
Oct. 9 - Columbus, Ohio - Nationwide Arena
Oct. 11 - Chicago, Ill. - United Center
Oct. 12 - Louisville, Kent. - KFC Yum! Center
Oct. 15 - Wichita, Kan. - Intrust Bank Arena
Oct. 18 - Tulsa, Okla. - BOK Center
Oct. 20 - Bossier City, La. - Brookshire Grocery Arena
Oct. 22 - Little Rock, Ark. - Simmons Bank Arena
Oct. 23 - St. Louis, Mo. - Enterprise Center
Oct. 25 - Knoxville, Tenn. - Food City Center
Oct. 26 - Atlanta, Ga. - State Farm Arena
Oct. 27 - Charlotte, N.C. - Spectrum Center
