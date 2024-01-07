A grandmother in Middle Tennessee who's facing multiple health struggles' Christmas wish came true when she got to meet Jelly Roll.

Columbia, Tenn.'s Sharon Brown has found comfort in Jelly Roll's music during a trying time in her life.

"She had an aneurysm which caused early on-set dementia," her daughter, Melissa Brown, told Nashville's WTVF. "She also has renal failure, and she has chosen not to do dialysis. It's a lot. It's a lot for her."

While at Jelly Roll's toy drive fundraiser, Melissa approached a member of the country singer's crew to ask if a special meet-and-greet was out of the question.

"I explained her situation and said her dying wish, her number one on her bucket list, was to meet Jelly Roll," Melissa said.

Jelly Roll agreed to the backstage meet-up.

"He gave me so many hugs," Sharon said "He made me feel like I was so special. He told me I only looked 50!"

"It was just an incredible experience to do that with my mom," Melissa added. "It will be a day to remember for the rest of our lives."

Sharon told WTVF that many are surprised when they find out that she's a Jelly Roll super fan.

"I think they're shocked because of my age and my white hair," she explained.

Melissa has taken her mother on other Jelly Roll-related field trips, such as a visit to the Antioch, Tenn. church on the cover of the 2023 album Whitsitt Chapel.

Back in December, Jelly Roll delivered a semi-truck's worth of gifts to a Nashville toy drive.

"I met Jelly Roll over a year ago at the facility [where] he was once housed," said Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall, referencing the singer's time spent in prison. "Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success, [Jelly Roll] said he wanted to give back. Today, a truck loaded with toys showed up at the Last Minute Toy Store. [He is] changing music and lives. Thank you!"