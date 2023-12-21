Jelly Roll's Holiday Surprise Changed the Lives of Nearly 8,000 Nashville Kids

The country singer made sure that nearly 8,000 kids in Nashville will have something under the tree this year.

Country music star Jelly Roll, known for his soulful voice and heartfelt lyrics, made a profound impact this holiday season in Nashville. At a time when families were feeling the financial strain, Jelly Roll's generosity shines brightly, illuminating the true meaning of the holiday spirit. His significant contribution to the Davidson County Sheriff's Office's Last Minute Toy Store (LMtS) in Nashville wasn't just a gesture of kindness; it was a testament to his deep connection to the community and his commitment to making a difference.

The LMtS, with a mission to "joyfully provide the love of Jesus through one-on-one care to the parents and guardians of Davidson County as they shop for their child(ren) in need," caters to families affected by unemployment, family crises, illness, or financial difficulties during the holiday season. Ahead of the LMtS' December 15-17 shopping days, Jelly Roll dramatically increased the store's capacity to spread joy by delivering a semi-truck full of donations.

"I met Jelly Roll over a year ago at the facility [where] he was once housed," said Nashville Sheriff Daron Hall, referencing the singer's time spent in prison. "Before CMA/Grammy awards and much of his success, [Jelly Roll] said he wanted to give back. Today, a truck loaded with toys showed up at the Last Minute Toy Store. [He is] changing music and lives. Thank you!"

This act of kindness by Jelly Roll ensured gifts for 7,675 children.

Inspired by his daughter Bailee Ann, Jelly Roll had been planning a massive toy drive for Nashville's kids. His vision goes beyond this single event, as he aims to make a lasting impact in the coming years.

"Just trying to be a man of service," Jelly Roll said. "The plans I have for giving back haven't even scratched the surface on what I plan on doing in the next five years. We'll talk on the phone five years from now, and we'll laugh about how small potatoes this was."

The "Save Me" singer's five-year plan includes opening five group homes.

"That's my dream," he said. "My father always told me, 'A smart man will learn from his mistakes. A wise man will learn from the mistakes of others.' And I hope to give people wisdom."

