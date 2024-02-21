Jelly Roll Speaks Out After Complaints About Recent Show

"I ain’t about to let [y'all] keep making a mountain out of a mole hill."

Jelly Roll is clearing up some controversy surrounding one of his latest shows. The singer-songwriter performed in Indianapolis, Ind. as part of the NBA All-Star weekend, and fans took to social media to share their dissatisfaction with his show. According to fans, the venue doors opened at 9 p.m., and many of them assumed Jelly Roll would take the stage around 9:30 or 10. The singer eventually began his show at 11:30 p.m., and it lasted about one hour.

After seeing criticism on social media, Jelly Roll took to X (formerly Twitter) to personally clear up the matter. He informed fans that his contract for this particular show stipulated a start time of 11:30 and a duration of one hour.

"I just wanna clear up any misunderstanding about the Indiana show last night," Jelly Roll wrote in his statement. "I wasn't allowed to go on until 11:30. That's the way it was set up in the contract and told to only do an hour. I would never leave fans just waiting that late, it was completely out of my control."

As for his explanation for the two-and-a-half hour wait before the show, Jelly Roll stated that it's customary for fans to wait that long for the headlining act.

"I was happy with it," he says of the contract. "It was my understanding doors were at 9 and we went on at 11:30 That's standard for headline acts to go on 2-3 hours after doors open. It happens at every show in America everyday. I'm just explaining myself , which frankly I shouldn't have to be honest."

He also responded to fans who claimed he played for less than hour. After one fan alleged he only played for 45 minutes, he responded, saying he actually played for 57 minutes. He attributed the slightly shorter show time to the fast-paced energy within the venue.

"I played for 57 mins - for sure - and was mad at myself for coming off those 3 mins early," he wrote. "Sometimes when the crowds really good the show goes by quicker than normal - last night was a fun crowd. So we kept the energy flowing."

The show was presumably a corporate event of some kind, as Jelly Roll added in a later tweet, "The biggest lesson I learned is, I won't be quick to do corporate events anymore .... Only regular jelly roll shows from now on."

He also called on his fans to find some understanding about the matter.

"I ain't about to let yall keep making a mountain out of a mole hill," he wrote.