It's an understatement to call 2023 a breakthrough year for Jelly Roll. The June release of his Whitsitt Chapel album signaled his arrival as a mainstream country star. Crossover acceptance followed, as did award show recognition —including a pair of Grammy nominations and the CMA's New Artist of the Year trophy.

Jelly Roll will cap things off on Dec. 31 with an appearance in Time's Square as part of the annual "Dick Clark's New Year's Rockin' Eve" broadcast, which will air live on ABC starting at 8 p.m. ET.

He's the lone country star on the bill— though Bebe Rexha has found success in the genre, and Post Malone's got his sights set on Nashville. Jelly Roll shares top billing with Megan Thee Stallion, Sabrina Carpenter and Tyla.

Per a press release, Jelly Roll will perform a medley of his hits and will be joined by singer-songwriter Jessie Murph.

As for Lainey Wilson, Blake Shelton and other country peers, they'll be back home to take part in CBS' live "Nashville's Big Bash" broadcast.

Hopefully, Jelly Roll is feeling better. He was originally scheduled to perform as part of "The Voice" Season 24 finale. As Carson Daly noted during the Dec. 19 broadcast, the "Save Me" singer had to call in sick.

"I was looking forward to performing tonight on 'The Voice,' but I am extremely sick and unable to perform," Jelly Roll wrote on Facebook. "I'm sorry if I have disappointed anyone — if there was even a slight chance I could perform, I would be on that stage tonight."

Jelly Roll went on to reveal that he's been rescheduled for Season 25, which begins on Feb. 26, 2024 and will feature country stars Dan + Shay as joint coaches.

"'The Voice' has been kind enough to have me back in May next year [for the season 25 finale], and I look forward to giving y'all the best performance of my life. Thank y'all for all of your love and support!" the post concluded.