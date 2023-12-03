Bunnie XO Shuts Down Tabloid Gossip About Jelly Roll and Lainey Wilson

Bunnie XO mocked tabloid gossip about her husband and his "Save Me" duet partner.

Some bizarre tabloid headlines insinuate that Bunnie XO is jealous about the attention her husband Jelly Roll gives fellow country superstar Lainey Wilson.

Bunnie made light of this on Monday (Nov. 27) in a series of Instagram stories. In the first, she reacts to a specific report with a quartet of laugh emojis. Next, she shared a still from her first meeting with Wilson and asked the outlet in question to "get better journalists."

In the footage from their introduction, Bunnie joked, "God, Lainey just makes me want to do weird things."

Lastly, Bunnie reshared a clip of Wilson hugging her right after Jelly Roll won the CMA Award for New Artist of the Year.

"Wanna [know] the type of woman Lainey Wilson is ..." Bunnie wrote on the post. "She's [there] the [minute] your husband wins his first CMA Award she's there to hug & cheer you on."

For the reshare, Bunnie added that "it's actually me that wants Lainey."

Wilson's involvement transformed "Save Me" from a really good Jelly Roll song to a massive, Grammy-nominated hit.

"It was a no-brainer," Jelly Roll told Pure Country Radio about working with Wilson. "Lainey's like a sister. I think she's got one of the best voices in country music, and we're already friends so it was just such an easy collab. Now, admittedly, what I didn't think about at the exact time, the first thought was just like, 'Man, wouldn't this be cool to do a real duet?' But I didn't realize how much of an impact the song was going to have on me when I heard it from the perspective of a woman."

Wilson and Jelly Roll's version of "Save Me" is in contention for the 2024 Grammy award for Best Country Duo/Group Performance.