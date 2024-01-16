Jeff Bridges and Wife Susan Can't Stop Smiling at 75th Emmy Awards

The red carpet at the 75th Emmy Awards was full of adorable couples ranging from "Love and Death" star Jesse Plemons and wife Kirsten Dunst to "Fargo" star Jon Hamm and wife Anna Osceola. But it's impossible not to smile watching the legendary Jeff Bridges pose for pictures with his wife of over 40 years, Susan Geston. The actor famously fell in love at first sight, and based on photos from the Emmy's on Jan. 15, the couple looks just as in love as ever.

Susan lit up the red carpet in a shimmery silver dress with a matching shawl and pumps. Bridges looked dapper in a black-on-black tux, proudly smiling down at his wife for the cameras. The Oscar winner is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series for his leading role in the FX series, "The Old Man." Other nominees for Best Actor include "Succession" stars Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong, "Better Call Saul" star Bob Odenkirk and "The Last of Us" star Pedro Pascal.

Bridges (74) began working on "The Old Man" while battling non-Hodgkin lymphoma but is currently in remission. He also shared that around the same time, he survived a particularly intense case of COVID-19. The "Big Lebowski" star plays the role of retired CIA agent Dan Chase, currently living off the grid and trying to escape his complicated past working for the government. The FBI attempts to hunt him down (a task that proves difficult), so Chase is forced to deal with his past in order to survive. Other cast members include John Lithgow, Alia Shawkat and Amy Brenneman. "The Old Man" Season 2 is currently in the works, though FX has yet to release an expected premiere date.

