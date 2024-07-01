Jason Aldean Wades Into 2024 Election With Divisive Biden Joke Over Golf

During any election year, politics proves to be divisive, but this year may be more divisive than most. It's basically a repeat of 2020 with all its sound and thunder. The recent political debate between Joe Biden and Donald Trump drew plenty of attention and plenty of memes as well. Well, Jason Aldean has his own jokes as well, sharing a divisive Biden joke.

While performing, Aldean shared his thoughts on the debate. He said, "The biggest issue I had was Biden saying he was a 6 handicap. I'm calling bulls—t. Clearly that's the least of his worries, but..."

Aldean is referencing his meme-worthy exchange between Biden and Trump during the debate. Trump started bragging about his golf prowess. He said, "I just won two club championships. Not even senior, two regular club championships. To do that you have to be quite smart and you have to be able to hit the ball a long way, and I do it. He doesn't do it, he can't hit a ball 50 yards. He challenged me to a golf match, he can't hit a ball 50 yards."

Biden then responded, "I'd be happy to have a driving contest with him. I got my handicap when I was vice president down to a 6."

Trump fired back, "That's the biggest lie, that he's a 6 handicap...I've seen your swing, I know your swing."

Jason Aldean On Politics

In response, several fans shared their opinion. One wrote, "Jason is the realist country star out there! Met him and he's awesome." Another wrote, "My favorite Jason Aldean song!!! Missouri girl here. Born and raised." Yet another wrote, "Aldean has never backed down!!! That's why I love him."

Aldean has always stood by his politics and been outspoken. He's garnered controversy last year for his song "Try That in a Small Town," but he spoke out about it, dismissing the calls to cancel him.

"These references are not only meritless, but dangerous," he wrote on Twitter. "There is not a single lyric in the song that references race or points to it- and there isn't a single video clip that isn't real news footage -and while I can try and respect others to have their own interpretation of a song with music- this one goes too far."

He continued, "My political views have never been something I've hidden from, and I know that a lot of us in this Country don't agree on how we get back to a sense of normalcy where we go at least a day without a headline that keeps us up at night. But the desire for it to- that's what this song is about."