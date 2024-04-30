Jaimoe, Last Living Allman Brothers Co-Founder, Honors Dickey Betts With Rare Performance

Jaimoe is paying tribute to his fallen musical brother. The last living co-founder of the Allman Brothers recently honored the late Dickey Betts with a rare musical performance.

Jaimoe appeared alongside the Friends of the Brothers on April 27 at the SHU Community Theatre in Fairfield, Connecticut. It was a special one-ff performance designed to celebrate Betts' life and legacy. "I enjoyed playing music with Richard for 50 years," He said of the occasion, "We got to send the old boy off right. Rest in peace to my old friend."

The Friends of the Brothers has ties to the Allman Brothers and their deep history. All of the musicians previously played with Allman Brothers members over the years. Andy Aledort played for over a decade with Dickey Betts & Southern Star. Junior Mack joined the now-dormant Jaimoe's Jasssz Band in 2006. Finally, Alan Paul is the author of two authorized biographies on the Allman Brothers.

It's the first time that Jaimoe has played since last July

Poignant and inspiring having Jaimoe sit in for the @alpaul and Friends of the Brothers Dickey Betts send off last night. Photos from the slide show behind the band were a reminder of how young they all were back when it started. pic.twitter.com/xWPCMeu1GW — Bill Berkrot (@bberkrot) April 28, 2024

Jaimoe Honors Dickey Betts

"We started this band in the shadow of Gregg Allman and Butch Trucks' 2017 passings to honor their memories and celebrate the music of the Allman Brothers Band, which has been central to all of our lives," Alan Paul said. "We love Jaimoe as a person and as a musician and are beyond excited to have him join us for what will be a very special night honoring the music and legacy we care so much about."

Meanwhile, Betts' son Duane shared a touching tribute to the late guitarist. He wrote, "Oh dad, I miss you so much. You are the brightest light. I have looked up to you for the 46+ years we have shared on this planet together. I am filled with gratitude to the deepest depths of my soul for what you taught me and the values you instilled in me."

Duane imagined what his father was up to in the afterlife. He said, "I know you will always be right here with me. After all, your blood is running through my veins... Right now, I am imagining you fishing off the sea wall by our old house with a beer sitting next to you, wrapped up in one of those beautiful Florida sunsets. That was your heaven."

Betts' passing left a huge whole in classic rock with fans mourning the musician. His legacy won't be soon forgotten.