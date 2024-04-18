Allman Brothers Only Has One Co-Founding Member Still Alive After Dickey Betts Passing

The Allman Brothers Band is nearly no more. The iconic group created a legacy that will stand the test of time with hits like "Jessica" and "Rambling Man," but sadly there's only one surviving original member of the band.

Drummer Jai Johanny Johanson also known as Jaimoe is the last original member of the group. The Allman Brothers Band founded in 1969 in Jacksonville, Florida. Founding members included Gregg and Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks, Dickey Betts, and Jaimoe. With Betts passing on April 18, Jaimoe is the only one who remains of the original group.

Duane Allman passed away in 1971 at the age of 24 after getting in a motorcycle crash. His brother Gregg passed away in 2017 at the age of 69 following a battle with liver cancer. Berry Oakley also passed away at age 24 following a motorcycle crash in 1972. Butch Trucks died in 2017 at age 69 from a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Allman Brothers Member Reflects On Founding

After Gregg's passing in 2017, Jaimoe opened up about joining the band in 1969 with Relix. Jaimoe was the only African American member of the group. Money played a deciding factor. "My friend Charles 'Honeyboy' Otis had told me, 'If you want to make some money, go play with those white boys,'" Jaimoe explains. "And truthfully that's what I was thinking of when I went to Muscle Shoals, because I had been playing on the rhythm and blues circuit and they did business 'old school.' In other words, we weren't paid jack s—t."

Jaimoe said he found kindred spirits with the rest of the band. He said the original group got along well. "When the six of us got together, we became what we were looking for and who we were looking for and it was clear as a bell," Jaimoe said. "It was just a great bunch of guys playing and it was just so natural. We never talked about what we were doing or told each other what to do. Everyone just played."

The surviving Allman Brothers Band member misses playing with the band. He said at the time of Gregg's passing. "I will really miss playing with Gregg and hearing Gregg's music, and I must say, those words, man. The words were as much a part of his life as the voice and they came from his life. Where else could they come from? We're all reflections of the lives we lead. For years, I didn't pay that much attention to his lyrics and then they hit me! So powerful. But I'll miss the person more than anything. Yes, I'll miss the person the most. I'll miss Gregory very much."