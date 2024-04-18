Allman Brothers Fans Mourn Death Of Dickey Betts, Who Passed Away At 80

The Allman Brothers and their fans are in mourning. Founding member Dickey Betts has passed away at 80. The band announced that Betts passed away in his sleep following a period of illness. The musician has experienced a health decline in recent years.

The band's social media team announced the sad news on their Facebook. Betts was behind several of the Allman Brothers classic songs such as "Rambling Man" and "Jessica." His legacy will endure. They wrote, "With deep sadness the Allman Brothers Band learned today that founding member Dickey Betts has passed away peacefully in his home in Sarasota, Florida, following a period of declining health."

The band continued, "Dickey wrote quintessential Brothers songs including "Blue Sky," "Rambling Man," "Jessica," "in Memory of Elizabeth Reed" and many others. His extraordinary guitar playing alongside guitarist Duane Allman created a unique dual guitar signature sound that became the signature sound of the genre known as Southern Rock. He was passionate in life, be it music, songwriting, fishing, hunting, boating, golf, karate or boxing. Dickey was all in on and excelled at anything that caught his attention."

The band also took the time to tribute to the members of the band who passed away before Betts. Betts co-founded the band with Duane and Gregg Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks, and Jaimoe Johanson. They wrote, "Betts joins his brothers, Duane Allman, Berry Oakley, Butch Trucks and Gregg Allman, as well as ABB crew members Twiggs Lyndon, Joe Dan Petty, Red Dog, Kim Payne and Mike Callahan in that old Winnebago in the sky touring the world taking their music to all who will listen. Our condolences to his immediate family, Donna, Duane & Lisa, Christy & Frank, Jessica, and Kim."

With Betts' passing, Johanson is the last living member of the Allman Brothers band.

Allman Brothers Fans Mourn

One person commented in response to the news, writing, "This one hurts. One of my all-time favorite musicians. Was blessed to see him play dozens of shows. Godspeed Brother Dickey."

Another wrote, "My heart breaks for each of you. Prayers for healing."

Still another wrote, "Very sad to hear this! I listen to them almost daily at some point during the day. To many greats going to soon. Thoughts and Prayers to the family."

The Betts family also shared a tribute to the icon on social media. They wrote, "At this difficult time, the family asks for prayers and respect for their privacy in the coming days. More information will be forthcoming at the appropriate time."