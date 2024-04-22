Dickey Betts' Son Imagines What Heaven Is Like For Late Allman Brothers' Co-Founder: 'You Did D--n Good, Dad"

Southern Rock lost one of the greats with the passing of Dickey Betts, but Duane Betts lost a father. He recently took to social media to share a heartbreaking tribute to the late icon.

Duane tried to imagine what his father was up to in heaven. In an emotional post, Duane thanked his father for all of the lessons that he taught him in life. He also reaffirmed his father's legacy as a musician, but he said that Dickey's kindness offstage will continue on.

He wrote, "Oh dad, I miss you so much. You are the brightest light. I have looked up to you for the 46+ years we have shared on this planet together. I am filled with gratitude to the deepest depths of my soul for what you taught me and the values you instilled in me."

Duane imagined his father fishing somewhere in heaven. He said, "I know you will always be right here with me. After all, your blood is running through my veins... Right now, I am imagining you fishing off the sea wall by our old house with a beer sitting next to you, wrapped up in one of those beautiful Florida sunsets. That was your heaven."

He also described his father as a very gentle person. He wrote, "My father was a force to be reckoned with in many ways. Anyone who has met him or watched him play can attest to that. At his core he was just an extremely sweet and sensitive soul. He left us an amazing body of work to enjoy, laugh, cry, and dance to that will never die. I am so proud of what he accomplished in his lifetime."

Fans Mourn Dickey Betts

Finally, Duane confirmed his father's legacy , writing, "You did damn good, dad. Your light will continue to shine at the highest frequency forever. We'll meet again on down the road. I love you. Duane."

Fans quickly responded to Duane's post, mourning the singer as well. One person wrote, "Your dad influenced my life with his music. May his memory be a blessing and a treasure forever."

Another commented, "We've all lost a great one, but it's dad for You Duane prayers of comfort and peace. Carry on."

Still, another one wrote, "Glad you are carrying his torch. Loved your new album as I loved his material. Got to talk golf with him one time at Janus Landing. I could only imagine his same love of playing music. Hopefully you find peace in what he gave all of us."