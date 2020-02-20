Stay the Night in a 200-Year-Old Jail at Kentucky's Jailer's Inn Bed & Breakfast

If you're looking for a unique hotel, it really can't get more outside the box than staying in an old jail cell. The Old Nelson County Jail was an active jail cell from 1797 until 1987 but now, it's been transformed into the Jailer's Inn Bed & Breakfast. What was once the oldest operating jail in Kentucky is now a fully functioning Bed and Breakfast. It's also on the National Registry of Historic Places.

Located in downtown Bardstown, an incredibly charming small town, the B&B is nearby the Bourbon Trail. So that's a lot of close proximity to the trail of distilleries that will give you the chance to try some famous Kentucky whiskey. Big whiskey fan? Stop by the Oscar Getz Museum of Whiskey History as well.

The Inn lets you get the full experience by staying overnight in "The Jail Cell." The room comes with a full bed and bunk bed in a refurbished cell, with a private bathroom, free wifi and cable TV. You'll also get a full breakfast. You'll get the key from the innkeeper at check-in and get a taste of being "locked up." The room will set you back $135/night on Fridays and Saturdays and $125 every other night of the week.

Also known as the "Old Jail," the Jailer's Inn is also one of the most haunted places in the United States. With all those years operating as a jail cell, there's undoubtedly a lot of history behind those walls. It's been said that you can hear footsteps and whispering in the halls of the Inn.

Next time you find yourself in Louisville, consider making the 45 minute trip to Bardstown. Regardless of whether you're able to snag yourself a spot in the "Jail Cell," you'll get a complimentary tour through the historic jail. There's even a gift shop to snag yourself a little memento to remember the experience!