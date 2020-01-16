Did you know that Kentucky has its very own Ghost Train? The 9th annual Big South Fork Blue Heron Ghost Train is taking reservations for its upcoming trip on September 12, 2020. Riders will get to experience a tour through an abandoned coal camp (presumably haunted) and see over 125,000 acres of land across Kentucky and eastern Tennessee. You'll get to take a trip back in time and it looks seriously cool.

Big South Fork National River and Recreation Area is hosting the ghost train this year and participants should get excited for all of the eerie tales from the former Blue Heron coal camp that they'll get to hear along the way. You're encouraged to bring a flashlight and will need to walk a short distance upon arrival. Yes, you'll be walking through the dark in an allegedly haunted coal camp so this trip is great for history buffs and paranormal seekers alike.

Read More: This Free Kentucky Cruise is the Ultimate Summer Riverboat Adventure

If train rides aren't your jam, you are welcome to drive your own vehicle to Blue Heron, a town in McCreary County that served as a mining camp up until 1962. While there is train fare for the Ghost Train, the tour around the coal mining camp is completely free.

The train departs from the Big South Fork Scenic Railway's Stearns, Kentucky, Depot at 7 p.m. After arrival, guests get to experience some live music from local artist Sammie Suggitt before hearing chilling stories about the history of the Cumberland Plateau. Walking around the abandoned Blue Heron Mining Community with nothing but the light from a flashlight is sure to conjure up some eerie feelings. At the very least, you'll hear some creepy sounds while listening to all of the tour guide's stories.

For reservations reach out to Big South Fork Scenic Railway at 606-376-5330.

Now Watch: Take a Scenic Train Ride Across the U.S. for Just $213