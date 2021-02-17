Drinking whiskey neat is an acquired taste. It's not for everyone, but there's a way for everyone to enjoy Jack Daniel's whiskey. Whether it's adding Coca-Cola or ginger, you'll find some way to "dilute" that strong whiskey taste. For some, Jack & Coke is the only way, but my tastebuds lean more toward a sour flavoring.

Adding lemon to Jack Daniel's Tennessee Whiskey is the way to go. Now, before you rush to the grocery store to buy lemons, consider giving Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Whiskey Sour Cocktail Mixer a try. This new cocktail mixer takes the American whiskey to a whole new level.

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Whiskey Sour Cocktail Mixer

Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack Whiskey Sour Cocktail Mixer is perfect for whiskey sour lovers who want an effortless but delicious cocktail. All it takes is two ounces to turn your glass of smooth Tennessee whiskey into a whiskey sour. (Adding egg white is optional.)

If whiskey sours are your vice, there's no need to keep whiskey sour ingredients in the kitchen. Just this cocktail mixer will do the trick! The lemon cocktail mixer wasn't overbearing at all. Plus, it can be easy to mess up a whiskey sour. As someone who doesn't have excellent bartending skills, I highly recommend this mixer.

Jack Daniels' Old No. 7 vs Jack Daniel's Gentleman Jack

You might be wondering what's the difference between Jack Daniel's Old No 7. and Gentleman Jack. The famous bottle of Old No. 7 is charcoal mellowed, drop by drop. As for Gentleman Jack, it undergoes a second charcoal mellowing for extra smoothness.

Check out this video of Master Distiller, Jeff Arnett, unfolding the exceptional smoothness of Gentleman Jack Double Mellowed Tennessee Whiskey. He calls it the "sweetest, lightest, and least oaky whiskey."

Whiskey Drinkin' Essential

Every whiskey lover needs glassware for their nightcap. Whether you use it for an Irish whiskey, rye whiskey, or bourbon whiskey, this glass will be your go-to for all of your favorite alcoholic beverages.

