It seems Taylor Swift is using her recent outfits to tease her next re-recorded album. The superstar took to the Golden Globes red carpet in a sleek green dress, which reminded fans of the snake imagery of her Reputation era. After seeing Swift in another recent outfit this week, fans wholeheartedly believe she's working on the new version of the album.

On Wednesday, Jan. 10, Swift attended a private party at Lucalli Pizza restaurant in Brooklyn, N.Y. with friend Blake Lively. She wore a different green dress, giving Rep vibes, but it was her footwear that was the dead giveaway: Jimmy Choo/Jean Paul Gaultier leather boots with a design featuring — you guessed it — snakes. The boots retail for $2,450 on Jimmy Choo's website. The boots also feature the designers' names written in a font similar to that on the Reputation album cover.

Fans on social media agree that the outfit must mean something. Swift fan account TaylorSwiftUpdates tweeted, "The snakes and lettering on the boots and her outfits lately have been giving 'reputation tv is on its way.'"

A fan named Alyssa seemed convinced the outfit means the new re-record is coming soon. She closed down speculations that Swift would re-record her debut album next.

"hello all, this is how taylor swift drops easter eggs! she will not make you do math! she wore green 3 times in one week with snake boots. reputation is coming :)" writes the fan. "idk how anyone is getting debut from this but unfortunately you are wrong."

Swift began the task of re-recording her first six albums after the masters of her music were sold and she was unable to buy them back. So far, she has released Fearless (Taylor's Version), Red (Taylor's Version), Speak Now (Taylor's Version) and 1989 (Taylor's Version). This leaves only Reputation and her self-titled debut album left to re-record. Her studio albums from Lover forward were released via Republic records in a deal that allows her to own her masters.

