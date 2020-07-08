'I'm Gonna Miss Her': The Story Behind Brad Paisley's Hilarious Fishing Anthem

Brad Paisley is currently one of the biggest names in country music. But in the early '90s, he was just a student at Belmont University in Nashville with dreams of becoming a singer. He decided to write a funny song with his friend (and future producer) Frank Rogers to perform at a school concert, and that song was "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)."
The Belmont students thought that the idea of a man choosing fishing over love was hilarious and eventually, Paisley landed himself a record deal with Arista Nashville. Though the label was on board for him to put the song on his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, Rogers felt like the song needed to come from an established name. (Just in case female fans out there weren't wild about the idea of their man leaving them to go on a fishing trip.) Though major names like Garth Brooks, George Strait and Alan Jackson wanted to record the song, Paisley was patient and held onto it until the timing was right.
Fast forward to his second album, Part II, and Rogers and Paisley finally let the world hear the song they'd written together years before in school. The song became Paisley's third number one on the Billboard country charts. He even earned Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Video of the Year nominations at the CMA awards.
The music video starred Dan Patrick and Jerry Springer as well as Paisley's girlfriend at the time and future wife Kimberly Williams as the love interest who didn't want him to go fishing.
"I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" Lyrics
Well I love her
And I love to fish
I spend all day out on this lake
And hell is all I catch
Today she met me at the door
Said I would have to choose
If I hit that fishin' hole today
She'd be packin' all her things
And she'd be gone by noon
Well I'm gonna miss her
When I get home
But right now I'm on this lake shore
And I'm sittin' in the sun
I'm sure it'll hit me
When I walk through that door tonight
That I'm gonna miss her
Oh, lookie there, I've got a bite
Now there's a chance that if I hurry
I could beg her to stay
But that water's right
And the weather's perfect
No tellin' what I might catch today
So I'm gonna miss her
When I get home
But right now I'm on this lake shore
And I'm sittin' in the sun
I'm sure it'll hit me
When I walk through that door tonight
Yeah, I'm gonna miss her
Oh, lookie there, another bite
Yeah, I'm gonna miss her
Oh, lookie there, I've got a bite