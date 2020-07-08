'I'm Gonna Miss Her': The Story Behind Brad Paisley's Hilarious Fishing Anthem

Brad Paisley is currently one of the biggest names in country music. But in the early '90s, he was just a student at Belmont University in Nashville with dreams of becoming a singer. He decided to write a funny song with his friend (and future producer) Frank Rogers to perform at a school concert, and that song was "I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)."

The Belmont students thought that the idea of a man choosing fishing over love was hilarious and eventually, Paisley landed himself a record deal with Arista Nashville. Though the label was on board for him to put the song on his debut album, Who Needs Pictures, Rogers felt like the song needed to come from an established name. (Just in case female fans out there weren't wild about the idea of their man leaving them to go on a fishing trip.) Though major names like Garth Brooks, George Strait and Alan Jackson wanted to record the song, Paisley was patient and held onto it until the timing was right.

Fast forward to his second album, Part II, and Rogers and Paisley finally let the world hear the song they'd written together years before in school. The song became Paisley's third number one on the Billboard country charts. He even earned Song of the Year, Single of the Year and Video of the Year nominations at the CMA awards.

The music video starred Dan Patrick and Jerry Springer as well as Paisley's girlfriend at the time and future wife Kimberly Williams as the love interest who didn't want him to go fishing.

"I'm Gonna Miss Her (The Fishin' Song)" Lyrics

Well I love her

And I love to fish

I spend all day out on this lake

And hell is all I catch

Today she met me at the door

Said I would have to choose

If I hit that fishin' hole today

She'd be packin' all her things

And she'd be gone by noon

Well I'm gonna miss her

When I get home

But right now I'm on this lake shore

And I'm sittin' in the sun

I'm sure it'll hit me

When I walk through that door tonight

That I'm gonna miss her

Oh, lookie there, I've got a bite

Now there's a chance that if I hurry

I could beg her to stay

But that water's right

And the weather's perfect

No tellin' what I might catch today

So I'm gonna miss her

When I get home

But right now I'm on this lake shore

And I'm sittin' in the sun

I'm sure it'll hit me

When I walk through that door tonight

Yeah, I'm gonna miss her

Oh, lookie there, another bite

Yeah, I'm gonna miss her

Oh, lookie there, I've got a bite

